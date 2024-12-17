Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism

Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko. The season's official kick-off was marked by a thrilling downhill run on the famous "Alberto Tomba" slope, drawing attention from sports enthusiasts and media alike. The event featured a competition between two teams led by legendary skiers Mark Girardelli and Michael Wallhofer, with the teams competing on Banderishka Polyana. Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev joined Girardelli’s team, while Wallhofer’s squad was supported by Bansko’s Mayor Stoycho Banevski.

Football legend Hristo Stoichkov also made a memorable appearance, becoming the first to descend the slopes early in the morning before participating in the official opening ceremony. Stoichkov enthusiastically urged visitors to experience Bansko, saying, "Come to Bansko, it's a pleasure."

Minister Miloshev highlighted the growing importance of tourism for Bulgaria’s regional development and economic sustainability. He pointed out that tourism not only fosters small businesses but also serves as a key facet of Bulgaria’s national identity. Miloshev expressed confidence in the country’s winter tourism, noting that forecasts indicate a 5% increase for the upcoming season. He further added that Bulgaria’s expected accession to the Schengen Area on January 1, 2025, could lead to a significant economic boost, with an additional 300 million leva in revenue.

Mayor Banevski assured attendees of Bansko’s readiness for the season, citing sufficient snow coverage and a professional approach to the services offered across the slopes, accommodations, and dining facilities. Wallhofer, who was impressed by Bansko’s world-class conditions, shared his admiration for the resort, while Girardelli expressed optimism for a successful season, particularly with the upcoming World Cup in mind.

In his remarks, Minister Miloshev also underscored the importance of developing sustainable tourism. He noted that Bulgaria should capitalize on its natural assets and continue to offer excellent services while ensuring the preservation of nature. The Ministry of Tourism has supported this vision by implementing preferential VAT rates for tourism and sports facilities. With its competitive quality-price ratio, Bulgaria is positioning itself as an attractive destination for both winter sports enthusiasts and general tourists.

Source: Ministry of Tourism press release