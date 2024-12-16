Bulgaria to Shine as a Premier European Travel Destination with Schengen Membership in 2025

Bulgaria is set to enter a new chapter in tourism with its upcoming membership in the land Schengen area, effective January 1, 2025. The role of media and the communication approach were highlighted as essential components of the Bulgarian tourism industry during the forum "BG Tourism - Winter 2024/2025." The event, organized by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) and the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and SPA Tourism (BSBSPA), brought together key figures, including Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev, Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva, municipal mayors, and representatives from the business and academic sectors.

Minister Miloshev emphasized that Bulgarian tourism should project its identity with confidence, especially following the announcement of its Schengen membership. He noted that Bulgaria could position itself as a peaceful, safe, and hospitable destination for 2025. Highlighting the country's exceptional value-for-money offerings, Miloshev stated that Bulgarian tourism experiences often exceed visitor expectations. Despite adjustments to the VAT rate for ski facilities, Bulgarian winter resorts remain competitive in Europe due to their added value and diverse services.

Dr. Meglena Plugchieva echoed this sentiment, pointing out that tourists who discover Bulgaria often fall in love with the country. She described this admiration as a vital asset and a long-term investment in the success of Bulgarian tourism. The forum participants agreed on the importance of stronger collaboration among institutions, municipalities, businesses, and the media to further enhance Bulgaria's tourism potential.

Razlog and Bansko municipalities were cited as examples of effective partnerships that deliver high-quality and diverse tourist products. Minister Miloshev remarked on Bulgaria's unique combination of natural beauty, culture, history, traditions, cuisine, wine, and modern amenities, which make it a destination where experiences consistently surpass their cost. Malin Bystrin, President of the Union of Tourist Business in Bansko, illustrated the region's diverse offerings, explaining that visitors could enjoy a different activity each day of a week-long stay—from skiing and golf to wine tasting, exploring historical landmarks, and savoring local cuisine.

BTA Director General Kiril Valchev summarized potential messages to promote Bulgaria as a destination in 2025, including the slogan "Land of Skiing, Sun, and Spa." The forum participants emphasized that such messaging, combined with the country's rich tourism assets, positions Bulgaria as a leading European destination for a wide range of travel experiences.

