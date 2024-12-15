Young Bulgarians Shine on Forbes' Prestigious Annual List

Forbes magazine has once again celebrated the achievements of young Bulgarians with its annual "30 Under 30" selection. Now in its 12th year, the prestigious list highlights over 30 exceptional individuals under the age of 30, chosen from a pool of 150 nominations. The honorees were selected by an expert jury, recognizing their significant accomplishments across various fields.

Among the standouts is 17-year-old Viktor Lilov, the youngest Bulgarian to make the list this year. An Olympic gold medalist in chemistry and biology, Lilov is currently studying natural sciences at Cambridge University. Reflecting on his inclusion, he expressed excitement about appearing on the magazine’s cover:

"It's certainly very nice. I've never been so in profile on a cover, and it’s amazing to see myself there. The photo shoot was also a wonderful experience."

Another honoree, Tsveta Stratieva, better known as Flora, represents the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) in the "Culture, Art, and Media" category. She described her selection as a great honor and a motivational milestone for young people striving to excel:

"In the world of freelancers, where it's not always easy to measure how well you’re doing, this recognition is a huge honor for me. I’m very grateful for it. On screen and in my YouTube videos, I project a much more energetic and fun image compared to my real-life self."

Joining Flora in the same category is vlogger and director Kris Zahariev, who is currently working on several projects, including his first feature-length film. He shared his disbelief and gratitude at being recognized:

"It’s an incredible honor. I never imagined that I could make it onto the cover or be part of this ranking. When Forbes reached out to me, it was a moment of great excitement."

Another honoree, Ivilina Gavazova, 29, is the founder of a digital animation agency. Gavazova, who also appears on the cover, admitted that the recognition felt surreal:

"One of the first things I put on my vision board, which I still have to this day, was the cover of Forbes. Now that it has happened, it feels truly unbelievable."

Forbes emphasizes that the achievements of these young individuals serve as a source of inspiration for others, encouraging them to chase their aspirations and believe in their potential. Each honoree represents the future of Bulgarian talent, offering hope and motivation to their peers.

