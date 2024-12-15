Young Bulgarians Shine on Forbes' Prestigious Annual List

Business | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Young Bulgarians Shine on Forbes' Prestigious Annual List

Forbes magazine has once again celebrated the achievements of young Bulgarians with its annual "30 Under 30" selection. Now in its 12th year, the prestigious list highlights over 30 exceptional individuals under the age of 30, chosen from a pool of 150 nominations. The honorees were selected by an expert jury, recognizing their significant accomplishments across various fields.

Among the standouts is 17-year-old Viktor Lilov, the youngest Bulgarian to make the list this year. An Olympic gold medalist in chemistry and biology, Lilov is currently studying natural sciences at Cambridge University. Reflecting on his inclusion, he expressed excitement about appearing on the magazine’s cover:
"It's certainly very nice. I've never been so in profile on a cover, and it’s amazing to see myself there. The photo shoot was also a wonderful experience."

Another honoree, Tsveta Stratieva, better known as Flora, represents the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) in the "Culture, Art, and Media" category. She described her selection as a great honor and a motivational milestone for young people striving to excel:
"In the world of freelancers, where it's not always easy to measure how well you’re doing, this recognition is a huge honor for me. I’m very grateful for it. On screen and in my YouTube videos, I project a much more energetic and fun image compared to my real-life self."

Joining Flora in the same category is vlogger and director Kris Zahariev, who is currently working on several projects, including his first feature-length film. He shared his disbelief and gratitude at being recognized:
"It’s an incredible honor. I never imagined that I could make it onto the cover or be part of this ranking. When Forbes reached out to me, it was a moment of great excitement."

Another honoree, Ivilina Gavazova, 29, is the founder of a digital animation agency. Gavazova, who also appears on the cover, admitted that the recognition felt surreal:
"One of the first things I put on my vision board, which I still have to this day, was the cover of Forbes. Now that it has happened, it feels truly unbelievable."

Forbes emphasizes that the achievements of these young individuals serve as a source of inspiration for others, encouraging them to chase their aspirations and believe in their potential. Each honoree represents the future of Bulgarian talent, offering hope and motivation to their peers.

Sources:

  • Forbes
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, Forbes, young

Related Articles:

Over 100,000 Bulgarians Expected to Travel Abroad for the Holidays

Over 100,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel abroad during the upcoming holiday season

Business » Tourism | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:46

Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets

Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:15

Court Reveals Bulgarian Spies' Plot to Target Ukrainian Soldiers and US Base

The Bulgarians accused of espionage on behalf of Russia allegedly planned to attack Ukrainian soldiers

Crime | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Bulgarians’ Top Travel Choices in October: Greece and Turkey

In October, Bulgarians predominantly traveled to neighboring Turkey and Greece, while the largest groups of foreign visitors to Bulgaria came from Romania and Turkey

Business » Tourism | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 11:48

Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism

Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 07:57

Bulgaria's State Debt Projected to Rise Significantly Through 2028

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has projected a significant increase in the state debt over the period from 2025 to 2028, estimating a rise of about 1.7 times

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 14:01

Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Several institutions in Bulgaria are preparing to switch the fees they charge businesses and citizens to euros, as part of the country's upcoming transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:13

Bulgaria to Raise Excise Taxes on Alcohol and Cigarettes in 2025

Excise taxes on tobacco products and alcoholic beverages

Business | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:09

Bulgaria to Shine as a Premier European Travel Destination with Schengen Membership in 2025

Bulgaria is set to enter a new chapter in tourism with its upcoming membership in the land Schengen area, effective January 1, 2025

Business » Tourism | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:06

Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious 2025 Tourism Strategy with Focus on Innovation and Global Partnerships

The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism has unveiled its strategic priorities for 2025, emphasizing innovative marketing approaches, digitalization, and partnerships with global media outlets

Business » Tourism | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria