Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia has begun deploying a significant number of North Korean soldiers in military operations, particularly in the Kursk region. Speaking during his evening address, Zelensky confirmed that these troops are being integrated into mixed combat groups exclusively for offensive maneuvers in the area. He added that the use of North Korean forces may expand to other sections of the front line, based on intelligence assessments. Initial reports suggest these soldiers have already suffered noticeable casualties in the ongoing battles.

The involvement of North Korean troops aligns with information provided by the United States and South Korea, which estimate that Pyongyang has sent over 10,000 personnel to support Moscow. This development follows a defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea earlier this year. Notably, in August, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region but were eventually pushed back after Russia reinforced its positions. Ukrainian forces continue to control approximately 800 square kilometers of territory in this area.

In addition to the use of North Korean troops, Russian military bloggers have recently claimed that these soldiers participated in the capture of the village of Plekhovo, located south of Sudzha, on December 6. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) corroborates that North Korean forces have been deployed for assault operations but notes that this tactic could significantly hinder North Korea's ability to adapt lessons learned from combat alongside Russia. The attritional nature of these offensives has reportedly strained both Russian and North Korean forces.

The ISW also analyzed the implications of Russia’s continued reliance on North Korean forces, emphasizing that their deployment in high-casualty roles could weaken their long-term effectiveness. Zelensky’s remarks mark the first official acknowledgment of large-scale North Korean involvement in combat operations, following earlier claims of smaller engagements in the region by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues near Pokrovsk, a strategically important city in the Donetsk region. Russian forces have advanced rapidly, achieving their fastest gains since the invasion began in February 2022. Ukrainian military command reported losing positions in surrounding villages after fierce battles, forcing a tactical retreat. In response to these developments, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky has been appointed as the new commander of Ukrainian forces in the region, replacing General Oleksandr Lutsenko, who faced criticism for his inability to halt the Russian advance.

Last night saw significant air activity as well. Ukrainian air defense reported shooting down 56 out of 108 Russian drones launched overnight, with additional drones disappearing from radar or returning to Russian territory. The attacks caused damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv, resulting in civilian casualties.

Elsewhere, drones targeted the Chechen capital of Grozny, reportedly striking facilities associated with riot police and special forces. Social media reports suggest the strikes hit a military site frequently used to dispatch personnel to Ukraine. This escalation follows intensified activity on various fronts, highlighting the widespread impact of the conflict.

In addition to ground developments, Russian air defenses claimed to have intercepted 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, including several over the Black Sea and in border regions like Kursk and Belgorod.

