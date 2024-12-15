North Macedonia Stands Firm on EU Integration: No More Concessions Without Clear Commitment from Brussels

The government of North Macedonia has declared its readiness to continue advancing European integration, but only under conditions it deems constructive and fair. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that the government is prepared to respond positively if Brussels proposes a viable solution for the country to progress toward EU membership. However, he emphasized that no further concessions would be made, adding that it is up to Brussels to show genuine commitment to the Western Balkans. He warned that if the current administration is not acceptable to Brussels, "let them find another government" to negotiate with.

Ahead of the upcoming EU-Western Balkans summit, Mickoski criticized what he described as the EU's reliance on outdated political arguments, noting that such an approach hinders integration efforts. He underscored North Macedonia's commitment to implementing European reforms and harmonizing its foreign and defense policies with EU standards, asserting that the country remains aligned with EU values despite the obstacles it faces.

Mickoski’s remarks reflect growing frustration with what he sees as repeated vetoes imposed on North Macedonia's EU accession process. He referred to past blockades by Greece and Bulgaria as examples of a troubling trend where bilateral disputes are used to obstruct EU integration. Such practices, Mickoski argued, damage not only North Macedonia's progress but also the credibility of the EU as a whole.

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski echoed these concerns, stressing the need for a predictable and secure path toward EU membership. He called for a clear framework outlining the steps North Macedonia must take and what it can expect in return. Mucunski highlighted the numerous concessions the country has already made, only to face repeated vetoes. He questioned whether the proposed constitutional changes, a key demand from the EU, would finally put an end to these recurring obstacles or simply lead to further demands.

In recent months, Mucunski and Mickoski have engaged in international outreach to present their position and seek support from EU member states and strategic partners. Mucunski noted that North Macedonia has adopted an extensive reform program, which he described as one of the best in the region. Additionally, the country has fully aligned its foreign and security policies with the EU and signed landmark agreements such as the Strategic and Security Agreement with the bloc. Despite these achievements, Mucunski argued that North Macedonia’s efforts have not been met with the same level of commitment and principled behavior from the EU.

The delegation, led by Mickoski, is set to attend next week’s EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels. Bilateral meetings with high-ranking EU officials and representatives of member states are planned as part of the visit. Both Mickoski and Mucunski stressed the importance of the EU demonstrating a genuine commitment to resolving these issues and restoring trust in the region’s integration prospects.