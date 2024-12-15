Bulgaria Joins Schengen Fully by Land: What Changes on January 1, 2025?

The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area. The decision, announced on Thursday at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels, comes after the two countries partially joined Schengen by air and sea in March. Starting January 1, 2025, Bulgaria and Romania will join Schengen by land, completing their integration into the EU's free movement zone.

What Changes for Bulgaria and Romania

With this decision, border checks between Bulgaria and Greece will be entirely eliminated, allowing unrestricted movement across all points along the southern border. Sporadic checks may still occur, but travelers will no longer need to present documents regularly. However, the situation at the Bulgarian-Romanian border will differ slightly. For at least the first half of 2025, a light border control regime will remain in place due to an additional agreement with Austria. This measure will primarily affect select travelers and is part of Austria’s request to maintain limited checks during the initial months of Bulgaria and Romania’s full Schengen membership.

Austria had long opposed Bulgaria and Romania’s accession to Schengen, citing concerns about increased migration flows. Vienna's opposition eased following significant reductions in the number of migrants entering Austria via the two countries. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated earlier this week that the decrease in migration played a key role in Austria’s decision to lift its veto. Similarly, the Netherlands had expressed reservations over issues related to corruption and organized crime but eventually dropped its objections.

Historical Milestone and Economic Impact

The decision has been hailed as historic. The Hungarian EU Presidency called it a "great victory for Bulgaria, Romania, and Europe." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also praised the move, highlighting its importance for European integration. Bulgarian Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov described the decision as a landmark moment for Bulgaria's citizens and businesses.

The inclusion in Schengen is expected to significantly boost the economies of Bulgaria and Romania. With the removal of border controls, trucks will no longer face lengthy delays, reducing transportation costs and improving trade efficiency. Additionally, the move is welcomed by diaspora communities, who often endured long waits at borders during holiday seasons.

Schengen Area Overview

The Schengen Agreement, signed in 1985, established a free movement area among European countries, abolishing internal border checks for people and goods. The Schengen zone now includes 25 EU countries, along with non-EU members Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. Cyprus and Ireland remain outside the agreement.

The Schengen area fosters easier trade, tourism, and cultural exchange while maintaining strict external border controls to ensure security. It also enables streamlined cooperation on security, immigration, and law enforcement. For visitors, a Schengen visa allows travel across member states for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Border Control Flexibility

While the principle of open borders is fundamental, Schengen countries can temporarily reinstate border controls in cases of national security concerns or public order threats. This flexibility ensures that individual nations can respond to emergencies while upholding the broader goals of the Schengen Agreement.

Bulgaria and Romania's full integration into Schengen marks a pivotal moment in their EU journey, paving the way for strengthened regional cooperation and economic growth.