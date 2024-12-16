U.S.-Bulgaria Collaboration Expands with Key Agreements on Nuclear Safety and Digital Modernization

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities. Administrator Eno T. Ebong signed multiple grant agreements to support these initiatives, which leverage U.S. expertise and technologies.

A key focus is on improving nuclear safety, with USTDA funding a feasibility study to explore innovative solutions for the underground disposal of spent nuclear fuel from Bulgaria's nuclear facilities. The study, led by California-based Deep Isolation US LLC, will evaluate the application of patented deep-well disposal technology for safe and sustainable radioactive waste management. USTDA's contribution builds on its decades-long partnership with Bulgaria, including earlier projects that enhanced safety and reliability at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, which aligns with Bulgaria’s long-term goals in radioactive waste management and energy security. U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Merten highlighted the project’s role in bolstering Bulgaria's position as a regional energy leader.

In a separate effort, USTDA is supporting the development of Bulgaria's telecommunications infrastructure. An agreement with the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) will fund a feasibility study for deploying fiber-optic cables along 2,400 kilometers of railway lines. The project will also focus on creating a unified cybersecurity system for managing sensitive government data. Virginia-based By Light Professional IT Services LLC will lead the study. NRIC Director General Stoyan Stoyanov noted that the initiative will improve connectivity, modernize Bulgaria’s infrastructure, and enhance the efficiency of railway operations. Ambassador Merten underscored the importance of secure, high-speed internet access for economic and technological advancement in Bulgaria.

Further strengthening its partnership with Bulgaria, USTDA has signed an agreement with Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) to accelerate the adoption of small modular reactor (SMR) technology. The project will provide BEH with a comprehensive analysis of potential U.S. SMR configurations, identify suitable locations for deployment, and create an implementation roadmap. This initiative supports Bulgaria’s ambition to expand its nuclear capacity while contributing to global decarbonization efforts. The assistance builds on USTDA’s history of supporting Bulgaria’s nuclear sector and aims to ensure the country remains a leader in green energy solutions.

In the area of cybersecurity, USTDA is assisting Bulgaria’s Ministry of e-Government (MEG) in developing a centralized system to enhance the security of public sector services. The initiative will establish common cybersecurity standards and provide a roadmap for improved coordination and investment in government-wide cybersecurity measures. Ivaylo Borisov Filipov, Executive Director of Information Services, highlighted the transformative potential of the project, which will strengthen Bulgaria’s digital resilience and enhance secure communication with NATO and EU partners. Minister of e-Government Valentin Mundrov emphasized the agreement's role in elevating Bulgaria's cybersecurity architecture to meet modern challenges.

All these initiatives reflect USTDA’s commitment to fostering Bulgaria’s economic development and align with broader U.S. policy strategies. By leveraging American technology and expertise, these projects aim to strengthen Bulgaria’s infrastructure, energy security, and digital resilience while creating export opportunities and jobs in the U.S.

