EIB Loan to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Economy and Infrastructure Development

World » EU | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:42
Bulgaria: EIB Loan to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Economy and Infrastructure Development

Bulgaria has secured a €250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to co-finance priority projects supported by EU funds during the 2021-2027 programming period. The financing aims to advance developments in energy efficiency, transport, water management, and research, while also boosting economic growth, competitiveness, and living standards. This loan is part of a €1 billion financing facility approved by the EIB to support Bulgaria's efforts in implementing EU-backed initiatives.

The funding will enable Bulgaria to accelerate the absorption of EU grants, focusing on projects that contribute to the green transition, digitalization, and innovation. Key areas of investment include modernizing rail transport, improving wastewater treatment, enhancing energy efficiency in buildings and industries, supporting soil protection, and fostering business research. Smaller projects that do not meet the criteria for direct EIB financing are also eligible for funding under this tranche.

According to EIB Vice-President Kyriakos Kakouris, the loan will reinforce economic, social, and territorial cohesion in Bulgaria while enhancing the business environment, public services, and overall quality of life. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in the country's sustainable development and modernization.

The €250 million loan represents the first installment of the larger €1 billion structural loan program, which continues the EIB’s long-standing collaboration with Bulgaria. Previous agreements included €500 million in 2014 and €700 million in 2007, which funded projects to improve water supply systems, wastewater treatment plants, public transport in Sofia, and the expansion of rail and highway infrastructure. These efforts have significantly contributed to the modernization of Bulgaria's infrastructure and services.

The EIB, as the European Union’s lending institution owned by its Member States, finances investments aligned with EU policy goals. Its projects promote competitiveness, sustainable growth, innovation, and social cohesion while supporting the transition to climate neutrality. The EIB Group, comprising the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF), reported signing €1.11 billion in financing contracts for Bulgaria last year, more than doubling the €494 million figure recorded in 2022. Across 2023, the group’s total new financing projects amounted to €88 billion.

This latest partnership marks another step in the successful cooperation between the EIB and Bulgaria, ensuring the continued alignment of national priorities with EU objectives and furthering the country’s long-term development.

Source: EIB press release

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EIB, Bulgaria, loan, funds

Related Articles:

Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism

Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Several institutions in Bulgaria are preparing to switch the fees they charge businesses and citizens to euros, as part of the country's upcoming transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:13

Bulgaria to Shine as a Premier European Travel Destination with Schengen Membership in 2025

Bulgaria is set to enter a new chapter in tourism with its upcoming membership in the land Schengen area, effective January 1, 2025

Business » Tourism | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:06

Bulgaria Joins Schengen Fully by Land: What Changes on January 1, 2025?

The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area

World » EU | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:33

Bulgaria's Local Governments Outpace National Stability, Report Reveals

A recent study reveals that local governments in Bulgaria are more stable than national ones amidst ongoing political instability,

Politics | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:13

U.S.-Bulgaria Collaboration Expands with Key Agreements on Nuclear Safety and Digital Modernization

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities

Politics » Diplomacy | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 14:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Joins Schengen Fully by Land: What Changes on January 1, 2025?

The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area

World » EU | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:33

New Prime Minister Faces Tough Challenges Amid France’s Political Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has named François Bayrou as France's new prime minister

World » EU | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:02

Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually

The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:28

Reactions Pour In as Bulgaria Joins Schengen: A Historic Milestone for the Country

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov expressed immense pride and emotion as Bulgaria was officially accepted as a full member of the Schengen Area, with land border controls set to be abolished starting January 1, 2025

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:44

Schengen Membership Secured: Bulgaria to Become Full Member from January 2025

Bulgaria and Romania will officially become full members of the Schengen area starting on January 1, 2025

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Bulgaria and Schengen: Will Last-Minute Dutch Resistance Derail Entry?

The Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, has submitted a resolution in the Dutch parliament aimed at blocking Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area by land

World » EU | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 14:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria