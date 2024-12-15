Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious 2025 Tourism Strategy with Focus on Innovation and Global Partnerships

The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism has unveiled its strategic priorities for 2025, emphasizing innovative marketing approaches, digitalization, and partnerships with global media outlets. Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev presented these initiatives to members of the National Tourism Council (NTC), highlighting plans to collaborate with prominent platforms such as National Geographic, BBC, CNN, Google, Meta, and Booking.com. These efforts aim to enhance Bulgaria's reputation as a premier destination for cultural, spa, and health tourism, building on the record-breaking achievements of 2024.

Official data from the National Statistics Institute reveals that January–September 2024 marked a historic period for Bulgarian tourism. Tourist registrations reached 7.5 million, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period in 2019. Inland tourism recorded a significant rise of 14.9%, outpacing the 3.7% growth in coastal areas, signaling the growing appeal of cultural and spa tourism. Minister Miloshev attributed this to the diversification of Bulgaria's tourism offerings, underscoring the country’s success in attracting a wider range of visitors.

Next year, Bulgaria plans to expand its presence at international tourism exhibitions, participating in 27 forums in countries such as Denmark, China, Switzerland, and Japan. Additionally, Road Show events in key markets and study tours for foreign journalists, influencers, and tour operators are expected to promote Bulgaria's potential for year-round tourism. The inclusion of Bulgaria in Schengen by land from January 1, 2025, was also highlighted as a milestone expected to further boost interest in the country.

Siika Katsarova, Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and SPA Tourism, expressed optimism about the Ministry's ambitious program for 2025, noting that Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen would enhance its international image and appeal. During the meeting, Martin Zahariev, Deputy Chairman of the National Tourism Board, suggested that the NTC meet biannually and livestream its discussions to engage the broader tourism community. Daniela Stoeva, Chairperson of the Association of Tour Operators, celebrated Bulgaria’s designation as the preferred destination of the European Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association (ECTAA) for 2024.

An interim assessment of the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism Development (2014–2030) was also presented, focusing on challenges such as seasonality, infrastructure, and transport connectivity. The strategy emphasizes integrating new technologies, improving the regulatory framework, and developing human capital to sustain tourism growth. Significant progress has been made in specialized tourism forms, particularly cultural and health tourism, but further efforts are needed to address ongoing issues.

Minister Miloshev praised the collective efforts of all stakeholders in achieving these results and expressed hope for continued collaboration to strengthen Bulgaria's position as a leading tourist destination. The annual program for national tourism advertising aims to sustain this momentum, ensuring Bulgaria remains a competitive and attractive option on the global stage.

