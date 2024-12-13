Bulgaria Drawn in Tough Group for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The European qualification draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, took place today at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Bulgaria's national football team was drawn into Group E, alongside either Spain or the Netherlands, Turkey, and Georgia. The top team from each of the 12 groups will directly qualify for the tournament, while second-placed teams will compete in playoffs. The European zone will contribute 16 of the 48 teams participating in the World Cup.

Representatives from the Bulgarian Football Union, President Georgi Ivanov and Kiril Kotev, were present at the draw. Bulgaria's qualification campaign will start in September, as the team has only six matches scheduled in the group stage. This is due to their involvement in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March, where they will face Ireland. Bulgaria's last World Cup appearance was in 1998.

The full draw outlined 12 groups, with teams vying for direct qualification. Group A includes Germany or Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, and Luxembourg. In Group B, Switzerland will compete against Sweden, Slovenia, and Kosovo. Group C features either Portugal or Denmark, along with Greece, Scotland, and Belarus.

Group D includes France or Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. Group F features the other side of the Portugal/Denmark draw, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, and Armenia. Meanwhile, Group G comprises the losing side of the Spain/Netherlands match-up, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, and Malta.

Other groups also promise competitive matches. Group H includes Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. Group I features either Germany or Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, and Moldova. Group J is led by Belgium, followed by Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, and Liechtenstein.

Group K pits England against Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra, while Group L includes either France or Croatia, joined by the Czech Republic, Montenegro, the Faroe Islands, and Gibraltar.