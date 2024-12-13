Bulgarian Politics: WCC Skeptical as GERB Pursues Coalition Agreements with BSP, DB, and TISP

GERB has invited three political formations—Democratic Bulgaria (DB), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and There Is Such a People (TISP)—to engage in "expert conversations" aimed at forming a government. The invitations were sent with a proposal for the meetings to take place at a mutually convenient time next week.

BSP Chairman Atanas Zafirov confirmed that his party is prepared to participate, emphasizing that the proposed discussions are framed as "expert conversations" addressing pressing societal issues and exploring solutions for forming a government capable of addressing Bulgaria's current challenges. Zafirov highlighted that this aligns with BSP's commitment to contributing to a nationally responsible and crisis-solving administration. A meeting of BSP's Executive Bureau was scheduled for later in the day, followed by a National Council meeting on Sunday, where the final decision will be made at the Coalition Council level.

Meanwhile, "We Continue the Change" (WCC) expressed skepticism about GERB's initiative but stated they would not interfere with DB's decision to engage. WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov reiterated his distrust of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, criticizing his reluctance to meet key demands such as signing a declaration for distancing from Delyan Peevski. Petkov wished success to DB, while Asen Vassilev expressed doubts about the outcome, emphasizing that hypothetical scenarios involving a GERB-led government incorporating WCC-DB priorities remain unlikely.

The political landscape remains tense, with WCC planning a protest to support Lachezar Stavrev, an associate of Vassilev, following his detention in a corruption investigation at the Customs Agency. GERB's exclusion of WCC from its invitation list further underlines the divisions within the coalition of WCC and DB.

Separately, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office proposed that Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov request parliamentary immunity for Lena Borislavova, a member of WCC-DB. The proposal is linked to ongoing proceedings involving the "Let's Save Coral" association, alleging document falsification. Borislavova is accused of submitting false information to the Registry Agency regarding the dismissal of Kiril Petkov from the association's board, with further evidence suggesting other document-related offenses.

The investigation began in April and gained momentum in August following a complaint to the State National Security Agency. According to the prosecution, Borislavova’s actions involve falsified documents and certifications required by law. Sarafov, currently on a working visit to the United States, holds the responsibility of evaluating the request for immunity once he returns.

