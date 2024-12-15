Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria: Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Several institutions in Bulgaria are preparing to switch the fees they charge businesses and citizens to euros, as part of the country's upcoming transition to the eurozone. This shift is outlined in proposals currently open for public discussion.

For example, the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets is set to update its fee tariff, with all amounts to be listed in euros. Under the new system, the cost for issuing a license for operating a commodity exchange or clearing house will decrease from 5,000 leva to 2,556.46 euros. Similarly, the fee for issuing a certificate of registration for a commodity exchange or producer's market, currently at 3,000 leva, will change to 1,533.88 euros. Other fees will also be adjusted, such as the charge for preparing a report on a product, which will now be 10.23 euros for one month, 15.34 euros for three months, 25.56 euros for six months, and 30.68 euros for one year.

The Bulgarian Institute of Metrology (BIM) will also adjust its fee structure. The fees will be converted using the official exchange rate, in accordance with the rules outlined in the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria. For instance, the cost for a full test of a fiscal device or cash register will drop from 1,210 leva to 618.66 euros, while testing a fiscal device integrated into a self-service machine will incur the same fee. Additionally, the inspection of non-automatic scales up to 100 kg will cost 17.90 euros, down from the current 35 leva.

These changes will be implemented once Bulgaria joins the eurozone.

Source: econ.bg

