Bulgaria's Local Governments Outpace National Stability, Report Reveals

Politics | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:13
Burgas @Pexels

A recent study reveals that local governments in Bulgaria are more stable than national ones amidst ongoing political instability, with municipalities showing a growing commitment to integrity.

The findings come from the annual report on the Local Integrity System Index by Transparency Without Borders. The study uses a scale of 0 to 5, with the national average score standing at 3.27, indicating a solid performance. Municipalities such as Burgas, Ruse, Sofia, Plovdiv, and Montana rank at the top for demonstrating higher levels of integrity, while cities like Shumen, Silistra, and Kardzhali are identified as being at greater risk.

The research, which relies on nearly 4,800 indicators, also evaluates the performance of individual institutions within municipalities. It reveals that mayors and municipal administrations hold the highest integrity values, while businesses and regional media are more likely to engage in unethical practices. Notably, mayors in Targovishte, Ruse, Sofia, and Dobrich scored the highest for integrity, whereas the mayors of Smolyan, Kardzhali, and Silistra were found to be in the risk zone.

Source: Local Integrity System Index by Transparency Without Borders

