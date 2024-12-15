Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing @Pixabay

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing. Today, the western and central parts of the country will see more sunshine, while significant cloud cover will dominate Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range between 3°C and 8°C, with the southwestern regions reaching up to 11°C and Sofia around 3°C. Winds will come from the north-northeast, moderate in the eastern regions.

Tonight, low cloudiness will develop in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Lowland. In Northeastern Bulgaria, a light east-southeast wind will blow, and temperatures will drop to between -4°C and 1°C, with Sofia seeing around -1°C.

Tomorrow, clouds will start to increase from the west, and by the afternoon, rain is expected in the western regions. The eastern part of the country will remain mostly sunny. Winds will be weak, except in Eastern Bulgaria, where a moderate southerly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range from 3°C to 9°C, with Sofia reaching around 4°C.

Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and snowfall in the Western Bulgaria mountain massifs, with rain in areas below 1600 meters. As temperatures drop, the rain-snow line will descend. The weather will be windy, with moderate to strong winds from the west-southwest. The rest of the continent will experience similar conditions, with significant cloud cover and snowfall in the Scandinavian Peninsula and some parts of Central Europe. Scotland, Northern Ireland, France, and Benelux will see rain.

In Bulgaria, the precipitation on Sunday night will be widespread, turning into snow as temperatures drop, particularly in the highlands of Western Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans. Icy conditions will also form. On Sunday, Southern Bulgaria will see more cloudy weather and precipitation.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be variable cloudiness, with many areas experiencing mostly sunny weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise, with maximums between 8°C and 13°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

