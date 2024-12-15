Bulgaria's Border Police Upgraded with 80 New Off-Road Vehicles

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police Directorate, praised the efforts that led to Bulgaria's advancement toward Schengen membership, marking that the progress made in the last two years was crucial for the diplomatic and political steps taken for full inclusion. His remarks were made during the handover of 80 new off-road vehicles to the Border Police Directorate, a significant upgrade for the agency's operations.

Zlatanov emphasized the sacrifices made by law enforcement, acknowledging that some officers had lost their lives in the fight against illegal migration. He noted that their efforts had significantly improved Bulgaria's ability to combat illegal border crossings, making it more challenging for traffickers. According to Zlatanov, illegal migration in Bulgaria has decreased by 70% this year compared to the previous year.

The Chief Commissioner also highlighted the successful apprehension of two organized crime groups earlier this month, including their leaders and accomplices, in a notable step forward in the country’s law enforcement efforts.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)