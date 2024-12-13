Switzerland Modernizes Nuclear Shelters as Tensions Rise in Europe

Switzerland is preparing to modernize its extensive network of nuclear bunkers, a move prompted by the increasing global uncertainties, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Under a law passed in 1963, the country is already ahead of many of its neighbors in terms of civil protection, ensuring that every one of its 9 million residents, including foreigners and refugees, has access to a bunker in the event of a nuclear attack or bombing.

The Swiss government is now seeking to improve these aging shelters. In October, it initiated consultations to enhance the nation’s resilience in case of armed conflict. The plan includes a 0 million investment to update older facilities. Civil protection commander for the Vaud canton, Louis-Henri Delarageaz, clarified that the upgrades are not being made in preparation for war, but rather to maintain and ensure the functionality of the existing shelters.

A routine inspection of a bunker in Bercher, Vaud, highlighted some of the necessary repairs. During a mandatory 10-year check-up, civil protection officers found that a shelter beneath an apartment block was not in usable condition due to issues like a malfunctioning door and a neglected escape tunnel. Residents will be given a year to address these problems, or they will face a fee for a spot in a public shelter.

Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss government has seen a surge in inquiries about the condition of its shelters. Many residents have sought reassurance about the state of their designated shelters, with some even requesting spots in the public shelters. However, requests from French citizens had to be denied due to limited capacity.

Switzerland, which has maintained its neutrality since 1815, has endured limited military conflicts, including aerial bombings during World War II. The country’s civil protection system remains robust, with bunkers equipped with essentials like bunk beds and toilets, underground hospitals, and even facilities designed to protect valuable artworks. As Delarageaz put it, Switzerland’s preparedness stems from a long-standing philosophy: "If you want peace, prepare for war."

Source: Reuters

