Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | December 13, 2024, Friday // 13:36
A fire broke out at the private Vita Hospital in Sofia on Wednesday morning, sparking the evacuation of 77 people from the building. The fire started in a service room connected to the heating system, and the alarm was raised around 11:30 a.m. Emergency services responded promptly, with six fire brigade teams arriving at the scene and managing to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.

There were no reported injuries, and the smoke did not lead to any gas exposure. As a precaution, the entire building was evacuated, including patients and staff on the first floor. The hospital confirmed that patients who had been prepared for surgery were safely moved, and newborn babies were transported in ambulances, ensuring that they remained warm during the evacuation. At the time of the fire, no surgeries or births were taking place.

