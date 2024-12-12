Tragic Death of 1-Year-Old in Varna Sparks Outrage Over Medical Response

A family from Varna is blaming the medical team from the Emergency Medical Care Center for the death of their one-year-old child, who passed away in an ambulance. The parents claim that the medics did not do enough to save their son. On Wednesday, the child developed a fever, prompting the parents to call for emergency assistance.

The medical team arrived with a children's ambulance, which is equipped with resuscitation equipment. However, the mother, Iskra Staneva, stated in an interview with BNT that the medics spent nearly two hours attempting to help the child at home but did not transport him to a hospital. She believes this was a mistake. A second resuscitation team later arrived at the family’s home, but the child was declared dead on arrival.

The mother mentioned that in the morning, her son, Svetlen, had been fine, but his condition worsened with a fever later in the day, leading them to seek medical attention. Preliminary reports from the Varna District Prosecutor's Office suggest that the child died from pneumonia. However, a pathological examination is still pending to determine whether there might be another cause behind the child's death.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)