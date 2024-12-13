Moldova Prepares for Energy Crisis with 60-Day State of Emergency

On December 15th, Moldova will introduce a state of emergency nationwide for a duration of 60 days due to concerns over a potential halt in Russian gas supplies starting January 1st. This decision was approved by parliament on Friday, following a proposal by the government based on a report from the Commission on Emergency Situations (CSE), which stated that the shortage of energy resources poses a direct threat to the country's security. The motion, presented by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, passed with 56 votes in favor, 17 against, and 3 abstentions.

The state of emergency is seen as necessary to address potential energy disruptions, particularly the anticipated cutoff of gas to the Transnistrian region by Russian energy giant Gazprom. This disruption could lead to a humanitarian crisis and destabilize Moldova's energy sector. To mitigate this risk, Moldova plans to cover its electricity deficit through purchases from Romania's energy market, but concerns remain about the limited capacity for imports and the potential impact of rising electricity prices. The situation is further complicated by the vulnerability of the Isaccea-Vulcănești power line, which runs through Ukraine, raising fears that any attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure could affect Moldova’s power supply.

The declaration of the state of emergency allows the CSE to implement immediate measures to address the crisis. These measures include facilitating the rapid purchase of electricity and natural gas, as well as providing funds for these purchases. Additionally, the government can take steps to authorize suppliers and system operators to manage the distribution of energy resources throughout the country. If necessary, rationing of energy consumption may also be implemented, and citizens will be kept informed of the situation and the protective actions being taken.

Romania has expressed its readiness to assist Moldova during this period of uncertainty. Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja assured that Romania has the resources to support Moldova if gas supplies are cut off. Romania has already begun collaborating with Moldovan authorities and European institutions to develop a plan to address any potential energy shortages. This includes facilitating electricity purchases between Romanian and Moldovan companies and exploring technical solutions for energy supply through existing lines, including the 110 kV lines crossing the Prut River. Romania has also committed to increasing gas storage capacities, ensuring Moldova has access to resources in case of an emergency, after securing its own domestic needs.

Romania’s energy minister emphasized the importance of European solidarity, stating that both Romania and Europe have a responsibility to support Moldova and Ukraine in the face of threats from the East, whether through military aggression or energy blackmail.

