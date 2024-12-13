Moldova Prepares for Energy Crisis with 60-Day State of Emergency

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 13, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Moldova Prepares for Energy Crisis with 60-Day State of Emergency

On December 15th, Moldova will introduce a state of emergency nationwide for a duration of 60 days due to concerns over a potential halt in Russian gas supplies starting January 1st. This decision was approved by parliament on Friday, following a proposal by the government based on a report from the Commission on Emergency Situations (CSE), which stated that the shortage of energy resources poses a direct threat to the country's security. The motion, presented by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, passed with 56 votes in favor, 17 against, and 3 abstentions.

The state of emergency is seen as necessary to address potential energy disruptions, particularly the anticipated cutoff of gas to the Transnistrian region by Russian energy giant Gazprom. This disruption could lead to a humanitarian crisis and destabilize Moldova's energy sector. To mitigate this risk, Moldova plans to cover its electricity deficit through purchases from Romania's energy market, but concerns remain about the limited capacity for imports and the potential impact of rising electricity prices. The situation is further complicated by the vulnerability of the Isaccea-Vulcănești power line, which runs through Ukraine, raising fears that any attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure could affect Moldova’s power supply.

The declaration of the state of emergency allows the CSE to implement immediate measures to address the crisis. These measures include facilitating the rapid purchase of electricity and natural gas, as well as providing funds for these purchases. Additionally, the government can take steps to authorize suppliers and system operators to manage the distribution of energy resources throughout the country. If necessary, rationing of energy consumption may also be implemented, and citizens will be kept informed of the situation and the protective actions being taken.

Romania has expressed its readiness to assist Moldova during this period of uncertainty. Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja assured that Romania has the resources to support Moldova if gas supplies are cut off. Romania has already begun collaborating with Moldovan authorities and European institutions to develop a plan to address any potential energy shortages. This includes facilitating electricity purchases between Romanian and Moldovan companies and exploring technical solutions for energy supply through existing lines, including the 110 kV lines crossing the Prut River. Romania has also committed to increasing gas storage capacities, ensuring Moldova has access to resources in case of an emergency, after securing its own domestic needs.

Romania’s energy minister emphasized the importance of European solidarity, stating that both Romania and Europe have a responsibility to support Moldova and Ukraine in the face of threats from the East, whether through military aggression or energy blackmail.

Sources:

  • moldova1.md
  • MSN
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moldova, Russian, gas, emergency

Related Articles:

Natural Gas Prices in Bulgaria Set to Rise Again in January

Bulgaria is facing another increase in natural gas prices at the start of the new year

Business » Energy | December 13, 2024, Friday // 12:02

Russian Propaganda Campaign in Bulgaria and Romania Uncovered: 69 Million Euros Funneled for Disinformation

A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts, known as BG Elves, has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent 69 million euros to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Espionage Trial Reveals Bulgarian Spy’s Plans to Sell US Drones to China

Orlin Rusev, the leader of a Bulgarian espionage cell in the UK, discussed selling captured US-made drones to China

Crime | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

Energy Minister: Bulgaria May Cease Russian Gas Transit Through TurkStream

Bulgaria may halt the transit of Russian gas to Serbia via the TurkStream pipeline starting in the new year if Gazprom fails to ensure payment compliance with U.S. sanctions against Gazprombank

Business » Energy | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:02

Bulgarians on Trial for Espionage Allegedly Targeted Journalist Christo Grozev

In the United Kingdom, a group of Bulgarian citizens accused of espionage on behalf of Russia is facing trial amid allegations that their activities included surveillance and discussions of potential harm to investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

Crime | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 11:58

Bulgargaz Explains Nearly 11% Increase in Gas Prices for December

The price of natural gas in Bulgaria is expected to rise by nearly 11% in December, reaching 76 leva per megawatt-hour before taxes and additional charges

Business » Energy | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Political Negotiations Begin in Romania After Annulled Presidential Elections

Romania’s pro-European parties have initiated efforts to form a unified political strategy amid a tense political landscape following the annulment of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court

World » Southeast Europe | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

Former Macedonian Officials Sanctioned by US for Corruption

Artan Grubi, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Inter-Community Relations in North Macedonia, along with Appeals Court Judge Enver Bexheti

World » Southeast Europe | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07

Talks Begin in Romania to Block Far-Right Influence and Shape New Government

Romania has initiated discussions to establish a new government following last week's agreement between four political parties to form a coalition

World » Southeast Europe | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Nationalist Candidate Georgescu Responds to Election Annulment in Romania: "A Coup Against Democracy

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has accused nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu

World » Southeast Europe | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:40

Court Nullifies Romanian Election Following Allegations of Russian Interference

Romania’s Constitutional Court has annulled the recent presidential election, a decision made amidst growing concerns of foreign interference and manipulation

World » Southeast Europe | December 6, 2024, Friday // 16:45

Romania's Presidential Candidate Promises Zero Support for Ukraine, Focus on National Interests

Calin Georgescu, the unexpected frontrunner in Romania's presidential elections, has pledged to halt all support for Ukraine if he secures victory

World » Southeast Europe | December 6, 2024, Friday // 09:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria