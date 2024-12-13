US Lawmakers Approve Massive Defence Package to Counter China’s Threat to Taiwan

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 10:34
Bulgaria: US Lawmakers Approve Massive Defence Package to Counter China’s Threat to Taiwan

The US House of Representatives has passed the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2024, a substantial $895 billion bill that includes provisions to strengthen Taiwan’s defence capabilities. In a 281-140 vote, lawmakers approved the act, which allocates up to $300 million for military articles and training to support Taiwan's self-defence efforts amid growing regional tensions.

A key component of the bill is the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, which aims to help Taiwan maintain and enhance its ability to defend itself. Jack Bergman, the chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, described the legislation as "critically important" in bolstering Taiwan's defence infrastructure.

The NDAA also includes a study on defence industrial agreements with Taiwan, with the goal of enhancing military effectiveness and supply chain resilience. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party, noted that this study could help improve Taiwan’s overall military capabilities.

Additionally, the bill authorizes the Pentagon to supply Taiwan with military assistance in vital areas such as anti-tank and anti-ship missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, long-range precision weapons, cyber defence, electronic warfare, and integrated air and missile defence systems. This funding is also designated for combat training, secure communications, and intelligence support.

To expedite arms delivery, the legislation mandates that the US State and Defence departments provide Taiwan with defence materials directly from US inventories. It also includes provisions for supplying foreign partners with the necessary resources to replenish their own stocks used in assisting Taiwan.

The NDAA further establishes a partnership program between the US and Taiwan focused on military trauma care, mental health support for post-traumatic stress disorder, and amputee care. As part of broader military collaboration, the bill encourages Taiwan’s naval forces to participate in next year’s Rim of the Pacific exercise, although this remains a non-binding recommendation.

The bill also includes the BOLSTER Act, which outlines a coordinated response with European allies in case of Chinese attempts to destabilize Taiwan’s government or block its regional access. Additionally, provisions are included to address potential cyberattacks or a naval blockade targeting Taiwan. The bill mandates that the US president submit reports on the expected economic impacts of a 30-day and 180-day blockade of Taiwan by China’s military.

Having been approved by both the House and Senate, the NDAA now awaits the president’s signature to become law. However, its full implementation is contingent on the passage of a separate appropriations bill.

Source: Taipei Times

