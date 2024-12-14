Trump Urges European Nations to Lead Ukraine Ceasefire Monitoring

During meetings with leaders from France and Ukraine, former US President Donald Trump emphasized the need for European nations to take the lead in ensuring Ukraine’s security. He proposed deploying European peacekeepers to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine, asserting that safeguarding Ukraine should be a primary responsibility for European states.

Trump clarified that while the United States is willing to support diplomatic agreements, there are no plans for direct US military involvement. He also called for European nations to leverage their influence to pressure China into taking steps to end Russian aggression. Among the measures Trump suggested was the imposition of trade tariffs against China if it failed to contribute to a peaceful resolution.

The idea of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine remains in the early stages of discussion. Although international politicians have made statements about a potential mission, no concrete mechanisms or decisions have been finalized. Experts have estimated that such a coalition could involve up to 40,000 personnel, though specifics remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to face large-scale Russian missile attacks targeting its energy infrastructure. On December 13, Russian forces launched another wave of strikes, causing widespread damage. Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned power regulator, reported increased restrictions on electricity consumption to stabilize the grid. In Ternopil Oblast, 50% of consumers have been disconnected from the power grid. Ukrainian authorities are working to assess and repair the damage as soon as the security situation permits.

Amid ongoing challenges, the United States announced a new 500 million dollar military aid package for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken detailed the extensive list of support, including counter-drone munitions, artillery shells for HIMARS systems, anti-tank missiles such as Javelins and AT-4s, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs). The package also includes protective equipment, tactical vehicles, small arms ammunition, and demolition tools.

The aid, part of an ongoing effort by the US and over 50 allied nations, underscores a commitment to ensuring Ukraine has the resources needed to defend itself against Russian aggression. This assistance, drawn from Department of Defense stocks, reflects the urgency of reinforcing Ukraine’s military capabilities amid sustained conflict.

