Natural Gas Prices in Bulgaria Set to Rise Again in January

Bulgaria is facing another increase in natural gas prices at the start of the new year, with a 9.6% rise projected for January. According to calculations by Bulgargaz, the expected price will be approximately 83 leva per megawatt-hour, excluding taxes and additional levies.

The energy company submitted its proposal to the regulator, but this price is subject to change. A final decision will be made on January 1, following a public discussion scheduled for the end of December and any subsequent updates to the Bulgargaz proposal.

This marks the third consecutive monthly increase in natural gas prices, with the previous two months seeing hikes of around 7-8%. The upcoming adjustment continues a trend of rising energy costs as Bulgaria enters 2024.

