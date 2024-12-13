Borissov Seeks Coalition Partners, Excludes 'We Continue the Change' from Negotiations

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has announced the party’s plan to hold official negotiations with “Democratic Bulgaria” (DB), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and “There Is Such a People” (TISP) regarding the formation of a government. The GERB negotiating team, including Rosen Zhelyazkov, Tomislav Donchev, Raya Nazaryan, and Daniel Mitov, is sending letters to these parties to initiate discussions. Borissov noted that the meetings would address specific topics and be held separately.

During consultations with President Rumen Radev, Borissov requested additional time before receiving the first exploratory mandate for forming a cabinet. He suggested December 16 as a suitable date for GERB to take the mandate, expressing optimism about successfully finalizing a government.

Borissov emphasized that there is a distinction between talks and negotiations. He reiterated that invitations are extended only to DB, BSP, and TISP, explicitly excluding “We Continue the Change” (WCC) from participation (WCC and DB are in a coalition). Borissov criticized WCC and its co-leader Assen Vassilev, stating he would not engage in discussions with Vassilev after recent remarks and past grievances during their time working together. According to Borissov, Vassilev refused to apologize for his actions during the political crisis and made dismissive comments.

The GERB leader underscored that the goal is to form a government promptly, and the negotiating team will work to engage potential coalition partners in productive dialogue. Borissov added that the idea of a cabinet with DB, BSP, and TISP offers a clear pathway forward while dismissing any collaboration with WCC.

Borissov expressed confidence in the prospects of forming a government while stressing the importance of cooperation among the invited parties.

Sources: