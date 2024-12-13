Interior Minister: Bulgaria Will Not Become a Migrant Buffer After Schengen Accession

Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area by land will not result in the country becoming a migrant buffer, Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated during a briefing following the EU Council’s final decision. Ilkov described the event as a historic achievement for Bulgaria, marking December 12, 2024, as a significant date for Bulgarian citizens, businesses, and institutions. The decision acknowledges Bulgaria’s sustained efforts in reducing migrant pressure, with the country reporting a 70% decrease in such activity and a 46% reduction in detainees compared to 2023.

Ilkov highlighted the role of the Ministry of Interior and other services in securing this milestone. He credited the "Border Police" for their increased administrative capacity, complemented by investments in essential equipment such as off-road vehicles and monitoring technology. Efforts to neutralize organized crime groups operating near the borders have been highly effective, ensuring a more secure environment.

The Bulgarian-Romanian border will see temporary control reinstated for six months as part of measures to observe potential changes in the security situation. Ilkov reassured that these checks will be conducted selectively, based on risk assessments, to avoid disrupting traffic flow. While some delays might occur due to repair works on the "Danube Bridge," the minister affirmed that the impact on transportation would be minimal.

From January 2, a joint contingent of officers from Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, and Greece will begin operations in collaboration with Frontex to bolster security at the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Romania has committed 40 officers, Hungary 30, and Austria 15, with additional participants from Greece expected. Bulgaria will also contribute personnel, particularly redeploying border guards from areas where responsibilities have decreased following the Schengen accession.

The minister further emphasized the enhanced focus on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where additional officers will be deployed to address ongoing challenges. Ilkov stated that certain officers will remain at existing crossing points, while others will manage responsibilities on the green border and other key areas.

Ilkov reiterated Bulgaria’s progress in addressing migrant pressures, citing notable results over the past year. The measures taken have not only reduced the number of attempts to cross the border but also curtailed the influence of criminal groups in the region. These advancements, he noted, are integral to Bulgaria’s successful integration into the Schengen area.

