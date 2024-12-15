Bulgaria Advises Screen Time Limits to Protect Children's Health

Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has issued a set of recommendations regarding children’s screen time, focusing on fostering balanced usage of digital devices and media resources. These guidelines target parents, guardians, and professionals working with children, aiming to mitigate risks to their physical and mental well-being.

Screen time is described as the duration children spend in front of electronic device screens, including televisions, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The CEM has outlined age-specific recommendations for screen use:

For children aged 0–2 years, screen use is discouraged entirely.

For those aged 2–5 years, limited exposure of up to one hour daily, divided into short intervals, is advised.

Children aged 6–12 years should limit non-educational screen use to a maximum of two hours per day.

For adolescents aged 13–18 years, responsible and balanced usage is encouraged.

The CEM highlighted the potential negative impacts of excessive screen time, including physical issues such as vision problems, obesity, and disrupted sleep patterns. Psychological and social concerns were also noted, including heightened risks of anxiety, depression, hyperactivity, and difficulties with learning and social interactions.

To address these risks, the CEM emphasized the critical role of active parental involvement in managing children’s digital habits. Parents are encouraged to monitor and discuss media content with their children, set clear limits on screen time, and promote alternative activities such as sports, creative pursuits, and reading.

Additionally, the recommendations underline the importance of cultivating digital media literacy in children. This includes helping them identify inappropriate content and fake news and equipping them with the skills needed for safe and ethical internet use.

While the CEM clarified that these guidelines are not mandatory, they are designed to support families in creating a healthy digital environment for children. The focus remains on ensuring quality content and maintaining a balance between screen time and other activities.