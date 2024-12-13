Bulgaria Faces Severe Water Scarcity: Alarming Decline in Resources Reported

Society | December 13, 2024, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Severe Water Scarcity: Alarming Decline in Resources Reported @Pixabay

During a National Assembly hearing on water scarcity, alarming data was presented about the state of Bulgaria's water resources and access to water for domestic and irrigation needs. Environment and Water Minister Petar Dimitrov highlighted a troubling trend of persistent drought and reduced water runoff, particularly severe in the Danube Plain, where runoff has decreased by 82% compared to last year. The World Meteorological Organization identified 2022 as the driest year in three decades, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Minister Dimitrov pointed out significant inefficiencies in the water transmission network, particularly in areas like Pleven and Lovech, where much of the water fails to be retained and is instead lost. In some cases, losses in these systems exceed 90%, emphasizing the critical need for intervention. Efforts are underway to address these issues by collaborating with municipalities still experiencing water shortages.

Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova stressed the importance of prioritizing projects to improve water supply and sanitation infrastructure, funded through state budget programs. She urged mayors to recognize the urgency of addressing these challenges, emphasizing that settlements struggling with water regimes are unlikely to attract or retain residents, even if they are otherwise well-developed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, Bulgaria, sanitation

Related Articles:

Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Several institutions in Bulgaria are preparing to switch the fees they charge businesses and citizens to euros, as part of the country's upcoming transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Local Governments Outpace National Stability, Report Reveals

A recent study reveals that local governments in Bulgaria are more stable than national ones amidst ongoing political instability,

Politics | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

U.S.-Bulgaria Collaboration Expands with Key Agreements on Nuclear Safety and Digital Modernization

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities

Politics » Diplomacy | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 14:24

EIB Loan to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Economy and Infrastructure Development

Bulgaria has secured a €250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to co-finance priority projects supported by EU funds during the 2021-2027 programming period

World » EU | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:42

Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious 2025 Tourism Strategy with Focus on Innovation and Global Partnerships

The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism has unveiled its strategic priorities for 2025, emphasizing innovative marketing approaches, digitalization, and partnerships with global media outlets

Business » Tourism | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:38

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04

Two New Protected Areas Established in Bulgaria Following WWF Proposal

At the recommendation of WWF Bulgaria, two new protected areas have been declared in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Water has announced

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Tragic Death of 1-Year-Old in Varna Sparks Outrage Over Medical Response

A family from Varna is blaming the medical team from the Emergency Medical Care Center for the death of their one-year-old child

Society » Incidents | December 13, 2024, Friday // 14:26

Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Sofia

A fire broke out at the private Vita Hospital in Sofia on Wednesday morning, sparking the evacuation of 77 people from the building

Society » Incidents | December 13, 2024, Friday // 13:36

Bulgaria Advises Screen Time Limits to Protect Children's Health

Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has issued a set of recommendations regarding children’s screen time

Society » Health | December 13, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria