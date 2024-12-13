Bulgaria Faces Severe Water Scarcity: Alarming Decline in Resources Reported

During a National Assembly hearing on water scarcity, alarming data was presented about the state of Bulgaria's water resources and access to water for domestic and irrigation needs. Environment and Water Minister Petar Dimitrov highlighted a troubling trend of persistent drought and reduced water runoff, particularly severe in the Danube Plain, where runoff has decreased by 82% compared to last year. The World Meteorological Organization identified 2022 as the driest year in three decades, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Minister Dimitrov pointed out significant inefficiencies in the water transmission network, particularly in areas like Pleven and Lovech, where much of the water fails to be retained and is instead lost. In some cases, losses in these systems exceed 90%, emphasizing the critical need for intervention. Efforts are underway to address these issues by collaborating with municipalities still experiencing water shortages.

Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova stressed the importance of prioritizing projects to improve water supply and sanitation infrastructure, funded through state budget programs. She urged mayors to recognize the urgency of addressing these challenges, emphasizing that settlements struggling with water regimes are unlikely to attract or retain residents, even if they are otherwise well-developed.