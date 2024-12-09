Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Warns of Possible Electricity Price Increase This Winter

Business » ENERGY | December 13, 2024, Friday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Warns of Possible Electricity Price Increase This Winter @Pixabay

During a hearing, Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov indicated that electricity prices might increase during the current heating season. He refrained from making a precise forecast but emphasized the expected rise in consumption. According to Malinov, the electricity regime in Bulgaria remains secure, but the increased demand during the winter months could surpass the levels accounted for in the pricing decisions of end suppliers.

The minister assured that state energy facilities are operating at full capacity to meet demand. He also addressed a proposed tax on coal mining, particularly from the Maritsa-Iztok mine. Malinov strongly opposed the measure, noting that taxing an enterprise already facing financial challenges, which is also receiving state support, would be counterproductive. The mine has been allocated an additional 1 billion leva over four years by a decision of the National Assembly to stabilize its operations. Introducing such a tax, he stated, would likely impact household electricity prices negatively.

Malinov further mentioned that he supports another delay in the liberalization of the electricity market for household consumers. This postponement would aim to mitigate potential price shocks for consumers during a period of high energy demand.

