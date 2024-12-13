Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

Bulgaria Advises Screen Time Limits to Protect Children's Health
Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has issued a set of recommendations regarding children’s screen time
The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria, while the eastern areas will experience more cloud cover. A moderate northerly to northeasterly wind will blow across the country, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 8°C in most areas. The southwestern parts could see temperatures reaching up to 11°C, while Sofia will experience a mild 6°C.
Along the coast, the sky will be partly cloudy, with moderate northerly and northeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from 5°C to 8°C. The sea water temperature will be between 11°C and 12°C, with sea waves at 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, though the eastern regions will be cloudier. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow in the higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach 2°C at 1,200 meters and drop to minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny
Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day
On December 10, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy with periods of rain
The weather forecast for December 7-8 in Bulgaria predicts overcast and windy conditions, with snowfall in the northwest and mountain regions
On December 6, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with light rain expected in northern regions and parts of the southwest
On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023