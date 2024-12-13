Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

December 12, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria, while the eastern areas will experience more cloud cover. A moderate northerly to northeasterly wind will blow across the country, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 8°C in most areas. The southwestern parts could see temperatures reaching up to 11°C, while Sofia will experience a mild 6°C.

Along the coast, the sky will be partly cloudy, with moderate northerly and northeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from 5°C to 8°C. The sea water temperature will be between 11°C and 12°C, with sea waves at 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, though the eastern regions will be cloudier. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow in the higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach 2°C at 1,200 meters and drop to minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

