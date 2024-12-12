Varna's Paid 'Blue Zone' Service to Cease on December 16 Due to Unpaid Fees

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:20
Bulgaria: Varna's Paid 'Blue Zone' Service to Cease on December 16 Due to Unpaid Fees

The paid "blue zone" parking service in Varna will cease operations on December 16, according to a letter sent by the company responsible for managing the area. The communication, addressed to the Varna municipality, stated that the contract between the company and the local administration expired on November 29, 2023, just two weeks after Blagomir Kotsev from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) took office as mayor. Kotsev succeeded Ivan Portnih from GERB, who had led the city for over a decade.

Since the contract's expiration, the company has not received any payments for its services. Furthermore, the public procurement process initiated by the current municipality leadership on July 26 was put on hold in mid-August. As a result, the company has announced that it will stop servicing the "blue zone" starting December 16.

The letter, dated December 9, has not yet elicited a response from the Varna municipality. It is likely that the local administration is waiting for Mayor Kotsev's return from a business trip to Argentina, where on December 10, he signed a memorandum of cooperation with the mayor of Mar del Plata, a port city. This city is notable for hosting the Bulgarian research vessel "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" during its voyages to Antarctica, with the vessel typically based in Varna for the remainder of the year.

Source: OFFNews

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: blue zone, Varna, mayor

Related Articles:

Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More

Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Varna for the summer 2025 season

Business » Tourism | November 29, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Varna Library Introduces Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot

The Varna Regional Library “Pencho Slaveykov” has introduced a humanoid robot named Emma, marking a significant step in incorporating technology into education

Society » Education | November 22, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria

Burgas and Varna have recorded the highest number of electoral law violations

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:28

Teenage Girl Crashes Father's Car into Varna Underpass

In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops

Society » Incidents | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Remarkable Archaeological Find in Bulgaria: Well-Preserved Statue Unearthed in Varna

A remarkable discovery has emerged in Varna, where construction work uncovered a well-preserved ancient statue

Society » Archaeology | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:26

Bulgaria’s State Funds to Run Dry by January 2025 Without Budget, CITUB Warns

The President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), Plamen Dimitrov, issued a stark warning that the state's financial resources will be depleted by January 19, 2025

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:17

Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria for October 2024 Reaches 1666.05 Leva

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has reported that the average social security income for October 2024 in Bulgaria stands at 1666.05 leva

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:01

LGBTQ+ Rights in Bulgaria: Public Attitudes Remain Unchanged in 2024

A recent survey by Alpha Research, commissioned by the GLAS Foundation, reveals that despite intensified public debates and targeted attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in 2024

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:52

Winter Weather: Sunny Day with Low Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:25

A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia’s Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off

Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday

Society » Culture | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria