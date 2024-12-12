Radostin Vassilev from MECH: Fragmented Parliament Cannot Produce a Stable Government

Following consultations with President Rumen Radev, the MECH (Morality, Unity, Justice) party addressed journalists, with Radostin Vassilev declaring that the party will not engage in talks with GERB. He asserted that the "MECH plan" cannot succeed due to the lack of sufficient parliamentary support to counteract Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski.

Vassilev emphasized discussions with the president regarding the perceived dismantling of statehood in Bulgaria, describing it as a critical issue. He stated unequivocally that backing figures such as Borissov or Peevski would alienate MECH voters, expressing strong reservations about compromising the party’s principles. He also cast doubt on the willingness of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to take a definitive stand against Borissov and Peevski.

The MECH leader underscored his belief that the current parliament is too fragmented to form a stable and effective government, suggesting that early elections may be the most logical resolution to the political deadlock. He explained that without a principled approach to governance, forming a cabinet now could enable further consolidation of what he referred to as “backstage forces.”

Vassilev was particularly critical of Democratic Bulgaria (DB), part of the WCC-DB coalition, accusing them of softening their stance towards GERB. "I don't see them being very against GERB, especially DB," he remarked, pointing to a perceived shift in their political position. He added that the coalition’s actions appeared increasingly insular, creating a metaphorical “cordon” around "We Continue the Change", which he claimed undermines broader political unity.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)