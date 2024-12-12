Radostin Vassilev from MECH: Fragmented Parliament Cannot Produce a Stable Government

Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually
The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva
Following consultations with President Rumen Radev, the MECH (Morality, Unity, Justice) party addressed journalists, with Radostin Vassilev declaring that the party will not engage in talks with GERB. He asserted that the "MECH plan" cannot succeed due to the lack of sufficient parliamentary support to counteract Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski.
Vassilev emphasized discussions with the president regarding the perceived dismantling of statehood in Bulgaria, describing it as a critical issue. He stated unequivocally that backing figures such as Borissov or Peevski would alienate MECH voters, expressing strong reservations about compromising the party’s principles. He also cast doubt on the willingness of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to take a definitive stand against Borissov and Peevski.
The MECH leader underscored his belief that the current parliament is too fragmented to form a stable and effective government, suggesting that early elections may be the most logical resolution to the political deadlock. He explained that without a principled approach to governance, forming a cabinet now could enable further consolidation of what he referred to as “backstage forces.”
Vassilev was particularly critical of Democratic Bulgaria (DB), part of the WCC-DB coalition, accusing them of softening their stance towards GERB. "I don't see them being very against GERB, especially DB," he remarked, pointing to a perceived shift in their political position. He added that the coalition’s actions appeared increasingly insular, creating a metaphorical “cordon” around "We Continue the Change", which he claimed undermines broader political unity.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Consultations between the President and representatives of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP) continued as part of the discussions surrounding the formation of a regular government
Dzhevdet Chakarov, the leader of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) party, emphasized the urgent need for a regular government during his consultations with President Rumen Radev.
A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts, known as BG Elves, has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent 69 million euros to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania
Bulgaria's potential admission to the Schengen Area poses serious risks to national security
Talks are ongoing regarding the formation of a government, confirmed GERB leader Boyko Borissov
Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023