Radostin Vassilev from MECH: Fragmented Parliament Cannot Produce a Stable Government

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:44
Bulgaria: Radostin Vassilev from MECH: Fragmented Parliament Cannot Produce a Stable Government

Following consultations with President Rumen Radev, the MECH (Morality, Unity, Justice) party addressed journalists, with Radostin Vassilev declaring that the party will not engage in talks with GERB. He asserted that the "MECH plan" cannot succeed due to the lack of sufficient parliamentary support to counteract Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski.

Vassilev emphasized discussions with the president regarding the perceived dismantling of statehood in Bulgaria, describing it as a critical issue. He stated unequivocally that backing figures such as Borissov or Peevski would alienate MECH voters, expressing strong reservations about compromising the party’s principles. He also cast doubt on the willingness of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to take a definitive stand against Borissov and Peevski.

The MECH leader underscored his belief that the current parliament is too fragmented to form a stable and effective government, suggesting that early elections may be the most logical resolution to the political deadlock. He explained that without a principled approach to governance, forming a cabinet now could enable further consolidation of what he referred to as “backstage forces.”

Vassilev was particularly critical of Democratic Bulgaria (DB), part of the WCC-DB coalition, accusing them of softening their stance towards GERB. "I don't see them being very against GERB, especially DB," he remarked, pointing to a perceived shift in their political position. He added that the coalition’s actions appeared increasingly insular, creating a metaphorical “cordon” around "We Continue the Change", which he claimed undermines broader political unity.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MECH, Radev, Vassilev

Related Articles:

Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually

The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:28

'There Is Such a People:' A Government Must Serve a Purpose, Not Be Formed at Any Cost

Consultations between the President and representatives of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP) continued as part of the discussions surrounding the formation of a regular government

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:17

DPS-Dogan Calls for Formation of a Regular Government in Bulgaria

Dzhevdet Chakarov, the leader of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) party, emphasized the urgent need for a regular government during his consultations with President Rumen Radev.

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:32

Government Formation Talks Stalled in Bulgaria as Political Leaders Clash

Talks are ongoing regarding the formation of a government, confirmed GERB leader Boyko Borissov

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgarian Socialist Party Ready for Dialogue, Calls for Government with Clear Priorities

Atanas Zafirov, the acting leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasized the importance of forming a government not only to pass the budget but to safeguard the democratic system in the country.

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:36

Bulgarian Politics: 'Revival' Ready to Form Government with Third Mandate

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, emphasized that his party is ready to take responsibility for forming a government in Bulgaria if they receive a mandate

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'There Is Such a People:' A Government Must Serve a Purpose, Not Be Formed at Any Cost

Consultations between the President and representatives of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP) continued as part of the discussions surrounding the formation of a regular government

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:17

DPS-Dogan Calls for Formation of a Regular Government in Bulgaria

Dzhevdet Chakarov, the leader of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) party, emphasized the urgent need for a regular government during his consultations with President Rumen Radev.

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:32

Russian Propaganda Campaign in Bulgaria and Romania Uncovered: 69 Million Euros Funneled for Disinformation

A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts, known as BG Elves, has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent 69 million euros to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Schengen Admission: A Threat to Bulgaria’s Survival? Claims Bulgarian MP

Bulgaria's potential admission to the Schengen Area poses serious risks to national security

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:54

Government Formation Talks Stalled in Bulgaria as Political Leaders Clash

Talks are ongoing regarding the formation of a government, confirmed GERB leader Boyko Borissov

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 07:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria