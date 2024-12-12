Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually

The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva. The Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) expressed optimism that the removal of border controls will have an immediate impact, not only on transport companies but also on Bulgarian citizens. Milena Angelova from BICA noted that the psychological barrier associated with crossing the Schengen border had been an obstacle to full EU integration, and the new development should help overcome it.

President Rumen Radev also emphasized the importance of this achievement, describing it as a significant milestone for Bulgaria's strategic goals. He highlighted the impact on Bulgaria’s integration into the European Union, its economic growth, and the overall benefits for its citizens. Radev expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the country’s progress in meeting the Schengen requirements.

Georgi Dimov, Director of the Customs Agency, confirmed that the agency is fully prepared for Schengen implementation by land. Speaking after attending the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Brussels alongside Minister Atanas Ilkov, Dimov announced that the council unanimously approved January 1, 2025, as the date for lifting internal land border checks between Bulgaria and Romania. Dimov assured that the Customs Agency would maintain strict control over the EU's external borders and fulfill its responsibilities within the country to ensure the safety of citizens, businesses, and fiscal authorities.

Dimov highlighted the critical role Bulgaria plays as an EU intersection, referencing the Kapitan Andreevo crossing, which is the largest land border crossing in Europe and the second largest in the world. Bulgaria also hosts five cross-border corridors, with over 4.5 million freight vehicles passing through annually. These figures underscore the country’s strategic importance for European supply chains. Despite the removal of checks at former internal borders with Greece and Romania, the Customs Agency will continue to combat customs, excise, and currency violations effectively.

From January 1, 2025, internal border checks with Greece will cease entirely. On the northern border with Romania, partial controls may be conducted based on risk analysis, rather than blanket checks for all vehicles, ensuring smoother transit while maintaining necessary security measures.

