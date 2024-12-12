'There Is Such a People:' A Government Must Serve a Purpose, Not Be Formed at Any Cost

Consultations between the President and representatives of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP) continued as part of the discussions surrounding the formation of a regular government. Toshko Yordanov, chairman of TISP's parliamentary group, along with deputy chairman Stanislav Balabanov and other members, met with President Rumen Radev to outline their position on the matter.

During the meeting, Yordanov emphasized that forming a government should not happen at any cost. He stressed the importance of establishing a cabinet based on a clear and concrete program with specific goals. He stated that while the country requires a regular government to address its challenges, it is essential that its actions are purposeful and beneficial. Without a well-defined agenda for the executive branch, the formation of a government risks being counterproductive, he added.

The discussions also touched on Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the Schengen Area. Yordanov highlighted that Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen is long overdue, as the country had met the necessary criteria years ago. While he acknowledged the economic and logistical benefits for businesses, he criticized the conditions accepted by the previous "Denkov" government. Yordanov expressed concern over the inclusion of unrelated stipulations, such as the return of migrants to the first country where they were registered, calling this a potential problem for Bulgaria. He reiterated TISP's position that anyone entering the country illegally should be deported.

President Rumen Radev acknowledged the complex dilemma facing the National Assembly—balancing the urgency of forming a government against the risk of yet another round of early elections. He underscored the importance of political stability for advancing Bulgaria’s strategic goals, including its integration into the European Union and the Schengen Area. Radev expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to Bulgaria’s progress on this front, while echoing concerns over delays in achieving such milestones.

Yordanov criticized previous governance efforts, pointing to the so-called "assembly" government (between GERB and WCC-DB) as an example of leadership pursued at any cost, which, in his view, resulted in harmful consequences for the country. He argued that the pressing issues facing Bulgaria require immediate action and a government capable of addressing them effectively. He also noted that TISP remains committed to doing everything possible to form a regular cabinet, provided it is structured around a clear program.

Yordanov concluded by reiterating that forming a government should be about delivering results, not simply avoiding elections. He warned that rushing to establish a cabinet without a solid plan risks exacerbating existing issues and undermining public trust.

The parliamentary consultations are ongoing, with Radev having already met representatives from GERB, “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), Revival, BSP - United Left, and Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan). Consultations with the MECH parliamentary group are also scheduled for today. However, the President’s office clarified that there would be no consultations with "DPS - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski) on forming a regular government.

