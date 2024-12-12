Ukrainian Election Timeline Set, Poland Considers Role in NATO-Led Peacekeeping Mission

Ukrainian authorities have outlined a realistic timeline for holding elections following the lifting of martial law and necessary legislative changes. The government estimates that the preparation for the elections could take between four and six months. According to officials, the necessary legal reforms and the organization of the elections will require at least four months. While an optimistic timeline suggests that elections could be held just four months after martial law is lifted, officials recognize that this scenario is unlikely.

In a statement, one government MP stressed the importance of elections, saying that without them, the political system risks becoming destabilized. "If there are no changes for a long time, the system becomes like a pressure cooker and starts to self-destruct. Right now, we can really feel how much we need to release steam, both in society and in the political sphere," the MP remarked. This sentiment has contributed to the push for elections in the spring, although legal changes or the lifting of martial law would be required for elections to take place. Currently, elections remain prohibited during the war.

A nationwide survey conducted between February 17-21, 2024, revealed that the majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections during the ongoing war. About 67% of respondents rejected the idea of holding presidential elections during the conflict, with 49% strongly opposing and 18% somewhat opposed.

In Russia, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, announced that Russia would retaliate against Ukraine for its recent attacks on the city of Taganrog. Peskov confirmed that the Russian Ministry of Defence would take action when it deemed appropriate, following a missile attack on the city’s industrial facility and the destruction of several vehicles. The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported that Ukraine had launched six ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog on December 11, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

Meanwhile, in Poland, Szymon Holownia, Marshal of the Sejm and presidential candidate for the Poland 2050 party, has suggested that Polish troops may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Holownia emphasized that Poland’s involvement would only be possible within the framework of NATO and under the alliance’s auspices. He acknowledged that a plan for a peacekeeping mission was starting to take shape, but it remained under consideration. Holownia’s comments follow discussions about a potential European peacekeeping mission initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, who sees Poland as a critical partner in such an initiative. Macron is expected to visit Warsaw on December 12 to further discuss the mission, which is intended to help safeguard Ukraine against renewed Russian aggression.

Reports indicate that Macron may have raised the issue with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Paris, and further discussions will likely take place during Macron’s upcoming visit to Poland.

