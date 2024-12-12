Reactions Pour In as Bulgaria Joins Schengen: A Historic Milestone for the Country

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov expressed immense pride and emotion as Bulgaria was officially accepted as a full member of the Schengen Area, with land border controls set to be abolished starting January 1, 2025. Speaking shortly after the European Council’s decision in Brussels, Ilkov shared that the occasion was celebrated with champagne, a symbolic gesture of the hard work and dedication that had led to this historic day for Bulgaria. In tears, he thanked his colleagues at the Ministry of Interior for their relentless efforts and cooperation, particularly at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, which were pivotal in achieving this milestone.

The minister also acknowledged the ongoing collaboration with Romania and Greece, noting that border security measures would not be relaxed. From January 2, 2025, a joint contingent of 100 police officers from Austria, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria will be deployed to strengthen the security efforts. Ilkov reassured that while land border controls would be abolished between Bulgaria and Romania, checks on vehicles and individuals would still occur on a random, risk-assessed basis when needed. The focus on protecting the border with Turkey remains a priority, with the ministry committed to maintaining the 70 percent reduction in migration pressure that has been achieved.

Following the news of Bulgaria’s Schengen membership, political figures from across the spectrum celebrated the country's achievement. GERB MP Georg Georgiev hailed the decision as a long-awaited success, one that corrects a historical injustice against Bulgaria. He urged all political forces to acknowledge the collective efforts, citing contributions from various administrations and institutions over the years. Georgiev called on his colleagues to set aside partisan differences and celebrate Bulgaria's place in the Schengen Area.

Meanwhile, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) described the accession as a hard-won political victory, with WCC-DB leader Nikolai Denkov emphasizing that the path to Schengen became clearer after the Petkov cabinet took decisive steps against corruption. Denkov reflected on the decade-long opposition from the Netherlands, which had been a major hurdle due to concerns over Bulgaria’s governance. He urged continued progress in tackling corruption and implementing necessary reforms to ensure Bulgaria’s continued success within Schengen.

The European Commission also welcomed Bulgaria and Romania’s full integration into the Schengen Area. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her satisfaction on social media, declaring that Bulgaria is now "fully in Schengen, where you belong." The European Commission further emphasized that the move would strengthen the Schengen zone and the EU's internal market, facilitating travel, trade, and tourism while reinforcing European unity.

Hungarian Interior Minister Sándor Pinter, who was involved in the negotiations, recalled that the proposal for Bulgaria’s and Romania’s Schengen accession had been initiated back in 2011. He noted that by that time, both countries were technically ready to join the border-free area. Romanian Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu also highlighted the ongoing communication and coordination between Bulgaria, Hungary, Austria, and the European Commission, which played a crucial role in bringing the two countries closer to Schengen membership.

