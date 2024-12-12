DPS-Dogan Calls for Formation of a Regular Government in Bulgaria

Dzhevdet Chakarov, the leader of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) party, emphasized the urgent need for a regular government during his consultations with President Rumen Radev. He highlighted that Bulgaria is currently facing a significant crisis across multiple areas, and that the formation of a stable government is crucial to addressing the challenges the country is facing.

Chakarov stated that DPS supports the establishment of a "sanitary cordon" and remains open to dialogue with other political parties in parliament, excluding the "DPS - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski faction) and "Revival" groups. He underscored that while DPS is not optimistic about forming a regular government due to the fragmented nature of the parliament, the party is committed to making every effort to reach an agreement and lead the country out of the crisis.

During the discussions, Chakarov reiterated that it is essential for all political entities to come together and establish clear policies and goals for both the short and long term. These objectives would guide the formation of a government capable of tackling Bulgaria's pressing issues. He added that DPS is prepared to engage constructively and dialogically if invited to further consultations.

In response to President Radev's question regarding the parliament's ability to form a government, Chakarov expressed concern over the current situation but reiterated the importance of fulfilling the responsibilities of the National Assembly. He reminded everyone that the 2025 budget needs to be adopted and that the ongoing consultations are a crucial step in resolving the political deadlock.

Today's consultations mark the final round of talks with the parliamentary groups, following meetings earlier in the week with GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Revival, and BSP-United Left. The remaining consultations involve "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and the "Morality, Unity, Justice" (MECH) party.

