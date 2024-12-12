Schengen Membership Secured: Bulgaria to Become Full Member from January 2025

Bulgaria and Romania will officially become full members of the Schengen area starting on January 1, 2025. This decision was confirmed today during a meeting of the EU Council of Justice and Home Affairs. The unanimous adoption of this decision by interior ministers abolishes internal land border checks for both countries, marking a historic moment in their integration into the Schengen zone.

This decision follows a series of steps leading up to this moment. In December 2023, the EU Council had already agreed to implement the full Schengen provisions for Bulgaria and Romania, removing air and sea border controls as of March 31, 2024. The two countries had long met the Schengen requirements, with the EU Council affirming their readiness in 2011 after comprehensive evaluations.

‼ DEAL! Interior ministers have just adopted a decision to lift internal land border controls with and between Bulgaria and Romania from 1 January 2025. A great victory for Bulgaria, Romania, and all of Europe!#HU24EU

???????????????? pic.twitter.com/b2rVO45vZV — Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 (@HU24EU) December 12, 2024

The Schengen area, which started in 1985 with just five founding members, has grown into the world’s largest free movement zone, appreciated by EU citizens for its facilitation of travel without internal border checks. It brings significant economic benefits, boosting trade and mobility across Europe. With Bulgaria and Romania’s inclusion, the area will be further strengthened.

The final hurdle for their full membership was cleared when the Dutch parliament voted against a far-right resolution that sought to block the two countries from joining the Schengen area. Internal border controls will officially be lifted on January 1, 2025. However, Austria, which had initially vetoed the land membership, has agreed to remove its objection, albeit with a stipulation that some control measures between Bulgaria and Romania will remain in place for the first six months of 2025, though not fully.

It’s done. It’s decided. It’s deserved.



Romania & Bulgaria will fully join Schengen on 1 January 2025.



Congratulations to the people of both countries who have worked hard and long for this.



A stronger Schengen signifies a safer & more united Europe.#StrongerTogether ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lcgMFCWK69 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) December 12, 2024

The decision was celebrated by Bulgarian officials. Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov expressed confidence that the Schengen area would become stronger and more resilient as a result of the enlargement, emphasizing Bulgaria’s commitment to securing the external borders and fighting organized crime within the area. The economic and political benefits of Schengen membership were also highlighted, with many seeing it as a boost to transport, tourism, and business.

Political leaders in Bulgaria reacted positively to the announcement, seeing it as a long-overdue achievement. Georg Georgiev of the GERB party called it a significant success that corrected an ongoing injustice against Bulgaria. He emphasized the economic and security advantages the country would reap from its Schengen membership. On the other hand, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian political party "Revival", voiced concerns about the potential risks of membership, warning that Bulgaria could become a major destination for illegal migrants, which he sees as a dangerous consequence of joining the Schengen area.

