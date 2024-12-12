Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria for October 2024 Reaches 1666.05 Leva

Bulgaria Advises Screen Time Limits to Protect Children's Health
Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has issued a set of recommendations regarding children’s screen time
The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has reported that the average social security income for October 2024 in Bulgaria stands at 1666.05 leva. This figure, announced by the NSSI's press center, reflects a slight decrease from the previous month, when the average income was 1668.70 leva.
For the period spanning from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024, the average monthly social security income across the country was calculated at 1623.32 leva. This amount is used to determine the pension amounts for individuals receiving new grants starting in November 2024, in accordance with Article 70, Paragraph 3 of the Social Security Code.
The latest figures underscore the ongoing adjustments in Bulgaria’s social security system, with the monthly income used to set pension levels for upcoming recipients.
Source: National Social Security Institute (NSSI)
The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria
The paid "blue zone" parking service in Varna will cease operations on December 16
The President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), Plamen Dimitrov, issued a stark warning that the state's financial resources will be depleted by January 19, 2025
A recent survey by Alpha Research, commissioned by the GLAS Foundation, reveals that despite intensified public debates and targeted attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in 2024
Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny
Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023