Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria for October 2024 Reaches 1666.05 Leva

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has reported that the average social security income for October 2024 in Bulgaria stands at 1666.05 leva. This figure, announced by the NSSI's press center, reflects a slight decrease from the previous month, when the average income was 1668.70 leva.

For the period spanning from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024, the average monthly social security income across the country was calculated at 1623.32 leva. This amount is used to determine the pension amounts for individuals receiving new grants starting in November 2024, in accordance with Article 70, Paragraph 3 of the Social Security Code.

The latest figures underscore the ongoing adjustments in Bulgaria’s social security system, with the monthly income used to set pension levels for upcoming recipients.

Source: National Social Security Institute (NSSI)