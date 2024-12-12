Schengen Admission: A Threat to Bulgaria’s Survival? Claims Bulgarian MP

Bulgaria's potential admission to the Schengen Area poses serious risks to national security, warned Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, during a parliamentary session. Kostadinov expressed concerns that Schengen membership could turn Bulgaria into the primary host country for illegal migrants, highlighting the inclusion of additional countries in shared border security responsibilities as a key issue.

He argued that joining Schengen could expose Bulgaria to becoming the largest refugee camp in Europe, framing it as a calculated move by external forces. "Bulgaria’s humiliation of joining Schengen is becoming a huge threat, because in reality, Bulgaria is threatened with becoming the largest refugee camp in Europe, and perhaps this is precisely the reason why they brought our country into Schengen," Kostadinov stated. He emphasized that this development poses one of the most significant threats to Bulgaria’s survival as a nation since the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State.

Kostadinov criticized the move as not an achievement to celebrate but a danger to be wary of. "Bulgaria’s joining Schengen is not something we should be proud of. It is something we should be afraid of, because at the moment, it is becoming the biggest threat to the survival of Bulgaria and the future of the Bulgarian nation," he added, underscoring his belief that the decision jeopardizes national interests.

Meanwhile, today, the interior ministers of EU member states are meeting in Brussels to vote on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area. A positive decision would mean the removal of checks at the countries’ land borders with Schengen members starting January 1, 2025. This step is seen as a critical milestone in both countries’ integration into the EU, though it has sparked debates over its implications for border management and migration control.