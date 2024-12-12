Schengen Admission: A Threat to Bulgaria’s Survival? Claims Bulgarian MP

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:54
Bulgaria: Schengen Admission: A Threat to Bulgaria’s Survival? Claims Bulgarian MP Kostadin Kostadinov

Bulgaria's potential admission to the Schengen Area poses serious risks to national security, warned Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, during a parliamentary session. Kostadinov expressed concerns that Schengen membership could turn Bulgaria into the primary host country for illegal migrants, highlighting the inclusion of additional countries in shared border security responsibilities as a key issue.

He argued that joining Schengen could expose Bulgaria to becoming the largest refugee camp in Europe, framing it as a calculated move by external forces. "Bulgaria’s humiliation of joining Schengen is becoming a huge threat, because in reality, Bulgaria is threatened with becoming the largest refugee camp in Europe, and perhaps this is precisely the reason why they brought our country into Schengen," Kostadinov stated. He emphasized that this development poses one of the most significant threats to Bulgaria’s survival as a nation since the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State.

Kostadinov criticized the move as not an achievement to celebrate but a danger to be wary of. "Bulgaria’s joining Schengen is not something we should be proud of. It is something we should be afraid of, because at the moment, it is becoming the biggest threat to the survival of Bulgaria and the future of the Bulgarian nation," he added, underscoring his belief that the decision jeopardizes national interests.

Meanwhile, today, the interior ministers of EU member states are meeting in Brussels to vote on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area. A positive decision would mean the removal of checks at the countries’ land borders with Schengen members starting January 1, 2025. This step is seen as a critical milestone in both countries’ integration into the EU, though it has sparked debates over its implications for border management and migration control.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, kostadinov, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Advises Screen Time Limits to Protect Children's Health

Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has issued a set of recommendations regarding children’s screen time

Society » Health | December 13, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Severe Water Scarcity: Alarming Decline in Resources Reported

During a National Assembly hearing on water scarcity, alarming data was presented about the state of Bulgaria's water resources and access to water for domestic and irrigation needs

Society | December 13, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Fading Appeal to Investors: IT Sector Grapples with Challenges

The IT industry in Bulgaria is set to end 2024 without any growth in employment numbers and with decreasing revenue growth

Business | December 13, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:26

Bulgaria’s State Funds to Run Dry by January 2025 Without Budget, CITUB Warns

The President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), Plamen Dimitrov, issued a stark warning that the state's financial resources will be depleted by January 19, 2025

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:17

962 Bulgarians Earned 14 Million Leva from Adult Content Platform, Says Revenu Agency

Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency (NRA) has identified 962 individuals who earned income from creating and sharing content on an online platform known for adult content between

Business | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Radostin Vassilev from MECH: Fragmented Parliament Cannot Produce a Stable Government

Following consultations with President Rumen Radev, the MECH (Morality, Unity, Justice) party addressed journalists

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:44

'There Is Such a People:' A Government Must Serve a Purpose, Not Be Formed at Any Cost

Consultations between the President and representatives of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP) continued as part of the discussions surrounding the formation of a regular government

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:17

DPS-Dogan Calls for Formation of a Regular Government in Bulgaria

Dzhevdet Chakarov, the leader of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) party, emphasized the urgent need for a regular government during his consultations with President Rumen Radev.

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:32

Russian Propaganda Campaign in Bulgaria and Romania Uncovered: 69 Million Euros Funneled for Disinformation

A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts, known as BG Elves, has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent 69 million euros to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Government Formation Talks Stalled in Bulgaria as Political Leaders Clash

Talks are ongoing regarding the formation of a government, confirmed GERB leader Boyko Borissov

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 07:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria