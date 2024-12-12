Government Formation Talks Stalled in Bulgaria as Political Leaders Clash

Talks are ongoing regarding the formation of a government, confirmed GERB leader Boyko Borissov. He highlighted that Assen Vassilev, co-chair of “We Continue the Change,” is obstructing the process. Borissov said he had appointed a negotiating team weeks ago, consisting of Zhelyazkov, Donchev, Raya, and Dani Mitov, but progress remains challenging. He noted disagreements within "Democratic Bulgaria" and other political parties as further hurdles to the negotiations.

Borissov expressed concerns over Bulgaria’s financial state, emphasizing the alarming fiscal gap. He cited the Bulgarian National Bank’s recent analysis of the draft budget, which pointed to a deficit exceeding 18 billion leva, projecting an 80-billion-debt trajectory over the next three years. Borissov described the current financial situation as a “collapse” and warned of intense disputes over municipal funding as parties vie for limited resources.

Meanwhile, Assen Vassilev dismissed allegations against his associate Lachezar Stavrev as baseless and politically motivated. Stavrev was arrested in connection with an investigation involving former Customs Agency director Petya Bankova, who alleged Stavrev issued unauthorized orders. Vassilev, however, characterized the accusations as a “farce” and claimed the testimony contained factual inaccuracies. He reiterated his willingness to grant immunity if requested, accusing the prosecution of using strategically timed leaks for political gain.

Vassilev also addressed the 2022 arrest of Boyko Borissov, denying any involvement beyond giving testimony. He criticized the prosecution's handling of the case and the sudden revival of the “Barcelona” investigation, attributing it to political maneuvering. Despite the court ruling Borissov’s arrest illegal, Vassilev stated that procedural errors, if any, would be determined in court.

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, accused President Rumen Radev of dishonesty regarding invitations for consultations during the government formation process. Peevski alleged Radev excluded DPS from consultations out of personal animosity, despite constitutional obligations. He claimed Radev’s actions were unconstitutional and accused him of acting as a partisan political figure.

In a related development, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev convened a working meeting on Bulgaria’s Schengen readiness. Glavchev reviewed measures undertaken to reorganize border operations with Romania and Greece in anticipation of a positive decision in Brussels. EU interior ministers are expected to vote on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen admission, with potential implementation of land border-free travel from January 1, 2025. Glavchev stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth transition to internal border controls without disrupting traffic flows.

