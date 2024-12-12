Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Claims World Weightlifting Title with Record-Breaking Performance
Karlos Nasar secured the world champion title in weightlifting in the men’s 89 kg category at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, with two world records to his name. The Bulgarian athlete lifted 183 kg in the clean and jerk and achieved a combined total of 405 kg, breaking records in both disciplines. Despite an attempt to surpass his own clean and jerk record with 225 kg, Nassar was unable to stabilize the bar overhead.
Nasar began the competition in dominant fashion, delivering three flawless attempts in the snatch at 170 kg, 176 kg, and a record-breaking 183 kg. These performances gave him a commanding 10-kilogram lead over Marin Robu of Moldova, who finished the snatch phase in second place with 173 kg. Sarvarbek Zafarjonov of Uzbekistan secured third place in this discipline with 171 kg.
In the clean and jerk, Nassar opened with a successful lift of 210 kg before improving to 222 kg in his second attempt, breaking his own total record of 404 kg set at the Paris Olympic Games. His final attempt at 225 kg fell short, but his earlier lifts secured the gold medal. The battle for second place intensified, with an athlete from the DPRK lifting 218 kg, which propelled him to the silver medal with a total of 380 kg. Marin Robu’s 206 kg clean and jerk left him with a combined total of 379 kg and the bronze medal.
Nasar’s triumph marked a historic milestone for Bulgarian weightlifting. He became the first Bulgarian to win European, world, and Olympic titles within a single calendar year. The victory also added to his earlier world championship success in 2021, where he competed in the 81 kg category in Tashkent. In Bahrain, he brought home Bulgaria’s first medal of the championship and became the first European lifter to win a title in this year’s competition.
The competition also highlighted the strong performances of his rivals. The North Korean's impressive lifts in the clean and jerk helped him leapfrog Robu in the final standings, while Pan Yunhua of China rounded out the top performers with a 208 kg lift in the clean and jerk. Despite the intense competition, Nasar's commanding lead and record-breaking lifts solidified his place as one of the sport’s standout athletes.
Bulgarian Gymnastics Star Boryana Kaleyn Announces Retirement After Olympic Success
Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Boryana Kaleyn has announced the end of her competitive career
Bulgaria Cup 2024: National Champions to Be Crowned in Breakdancing Finale
The Bulgaria Cup 2024, the most prestigious event of the year for the Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF), is set to take place on November 30, 2024, at the National Palace of Culture
Bulgarian Olympic Bronze Medalist Announces Retirement, Citing State Neglect and Financial Struggles
Bozhidar Andreev, the Bulgarian weightlifter who earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has announced his decision to end his sports career, citing ongoing dissatisfaction with the Bulgarian state's treatment of athletes
Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bulgaria Proud with Top 10 Finish in ATP Rankings
Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has finished the 2024 tennis season in the top 10 of the ATP World Rankings
Top Tips for People Starting the Irish Lottery
The Irish Lottery is one of the most reputable gaming activities in the country.
Bratislav Krastev Wins Balkan Snooker Championship in All-Bulgarian Final
Bratislav Krastev claimed victory at the Balkan Snooker Championship