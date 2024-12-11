Bulgarian Socialist Party Ready for Dialogue, Calls for Government with Clear Priorities

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Ready for Dialogue, Calls for Government with Clear Priorities

Atanas Zafirov, the acting leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasized the importance of forming a government not only to pass the budget but to safeguard the democratic system in the country. Speaking during consultations with President Rumen Radev, Zafirov highlighted the critical juncture the country finds itself at, where the foundations of democracy and statehood are under pressure. He stressed that a government was needed to stop the disintegration of state institutions and ensure fair elections.

Zafirov also expressed concerns about the current draft budget, pointing to its imperfections and the need for reforms. He noted that the budget was only one of several challenges facing the country and that dialogue was essential to finding solutions. The BSP leader underscored that the key to forming a stable government would be the political forces engaging in meaningful conversations, rather than resorting to scandal-driven discussions or divisive bargaining, which could lead to another round of elections.

In his response, President Radev acknowledged the BSP's contribution to unblocking the work of the National Assembly, particularly with the election of the Speaker of the Parliament, proposed by the left-wing party. Radev asked the BSP representatives about their role in the negotiations to form a government, recognizing their growing influence following the recent elections.

Zafirov noted that although the BSP was the fifth-largest political force, the responsibility for forming a government lay with the first two political forces. However, the BSP remained ready to participate in dialogue, even if it involved risks, as long as it led to a cabinet with clear goals and a commitment to the national interest. He emphasized that the government should be built around specific tasks, not based on compromises, which he considered dangerous.

Zafirov also commented on the broader political atmosphere, describing the current environment as one of heavy qualification and scandal, which was preventing productive negotiations. He called for all parties to bring out the best in themselves during the talks, stressing the importance of a clear and consistent political approach.

On the possibility of the BSP receiving the third mandate to form a government, Borislav Gutsanov, a BSP representative, said the party would remain active but hoped it would not come to that. He also echoed Zafirov's call for a government with well-defined priorities and a clear vision, which would ensure stability in these challenging times.

Further consultations are scheduled, including with the Dogan'sDPS, TISP, and MECH, although the president has not extended an invitation to "DPS - New Beginning."

