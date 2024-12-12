Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year, including the State Budget Law, the Law on Public Health Insurance, and the NHIF Law, were set to be reviewed. He emphasized that, unlike previous caretaker governments, his administration was committed to pushing forward these legislative priorities in accordance with Bulgarian law and in the best interest of the citizens. "We are guided by the interests of the Bulgarian people," Glavchev noted, stressing that his government remains dedicated to fulfilling its promises, particularly regarding income growth and tax stability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the budget framework for the coming year reflects the country's ambition to join the eurozone. He stated that Bulgaria's tax rates on both direct and indirect taxes would remain unchanged, and that citizens' incomes were expected to rise. Glavchev also revealed that he had met with Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova, who assured him that efforts would be made to expedite the approval of the budget laws. However, he pointed out that these remain draft bills and that their ultimate fate rests with the National Assembly. The Prime Minister made it clear that if the proposed budget exceeded the 3% deficit threshold, his government would take action to withdraw the bill.

In addition to addressing the budget, Glavchev expressed optimism about Bulgaria's path to full Schengen membership, which he said would be formally confirmed today. He clarified that this would mean no border between Bulgaria and Greece, with the current border control between Bulgaria and Romania aligning more closely with Schengen standards. He added that Bulgaria would also adopt additional Christmas bonuses for over 330,000 pensioners, as part of efforts to alleviate poverty during the holiday season.

Looking forward, the Prime Minister reflected on the significance of these developments for Bulgaria's European future. He reiterated the government's commitment to respecting the Constitution and laws, while prioritizing the needs of Bulgarian citizens. Glavchev expressed hope for a stable government to take over and further implement these policies, ensuring a prosperous future for Bulgaria.

