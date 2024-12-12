Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 07:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year, including the State Budget Law, the Law on Public Health Insurance, and the NHIF Law, were set to be reviewed. He emphasized that, unlike previous caretaker governments, his administration was committed to pushing forward these legislative priorities in accordance with Bulgarian law and in the best interest of the citizens. "We are guided by the interests of the Bulgarian people," Glavchev noted, stressing that his government remains dedicated to fulfilling its promises, particularly regarding income growth and tax stability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the budget framework for the coming year reflects the country's ambition to join the eurozone. He stated that Bulgaria's tax rates on both direct and indirect taxes would remain unchanged, and that citizens' incomes were expected to rise. Glavchev also revealed that he had met with Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova, who assured him that efforts would be made to expedite the approval of the budget laws. However, he pointed out that these remain draft bills and that their ultimate fate rests with the National Assembly. The Prime Minister made it clear that if the proposed budget exceeded the 3% deficit threshold, his government would take action to withdraw the bill.

In addition to addressing the budget, Glavchev expressed optimism about Bulgaria's path to full Schengen membership, which he said would be formally confirmed today. He clarified that this would mean no border between Bulgaria and Greece, with the current border control between Bulgaria and Romania aligning more closely with Schengen standards. He added that Bulgaria would also adopt additional Christmas bonuses for over 330,000 pensioners, as part of efforts to alleviate poverty during the holiday season.

Looking forward, the Prime Minister reflected on the significance of these developments for Bulgaria's European future. He reiterated the government's commitment to respecting the Constitution and laws, while prioritizing the needs of Bulgarian citizens. Glavchev expressed hope for a stable government to take over and further implement these policies, ensuring a prosperous future for Bulgaria.

Sources:

  • Novini.bg
  • Bulgarian national Television (BNT)
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Glavchev, budget

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s State Funds to Run Dry by January 2025 Without Budget, CITUB Warns

The President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), Plamen Dimitrov, issued a stark warning that the state's financial resources will be depleted by January 19, 2025

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:17

Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually

The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:28

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Claims World Weightlifting Title with Record-Breaking Performance

Karlos Nasar secured the world champion title in weightlifting in the men’s 89 kg category at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, with two world records to his name

Sports | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Bulgarian National Bank Warns 2025 Budget Could Derail Eurozone Aspirations

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has expressed strong opposition to the draft state budget for 2025, which is set to be officially submitted to the National Assembly by the caretaker government

Business » Finance | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:11

Espionage Trial Reveals Bulgarian Spy’s Plans to Sell US Drones to China

Orlin Rusev, the leader of a Bulgarian espionage cell in the UK, discussed selling captured US-made drones to China

Crime | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia’s Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off

Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday

Society » Culture | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Radostin Vassilev from MECH: Fragmented Parliament Cannot Produce a Stable Government

Following consultations with President Rumen Radev, the MECH (Morality, Unity, Justice) party addressed journalists

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:44

'There Is Such a People:' A Government Must Serve a Purpose, Not Be Formed at Any Cost

Consultations between the President and representatives of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP) continued as part of the discussions surrounding the formation of a regular government

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:17

DPS-Dogan Calls for Formation of a Regular Government in Bulgaria

Dzhevdet Chakarov, the leader of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) party, emphasized the urgent need for a regular government during his consultations with President Rumen Radev.

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:32

Russian Propaganda Campaign in Bulgaria and Romania Uncovered: 69 Million Euros Funneled for Disinformation

A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts, known as BG Elves, has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent 69 million euros to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Schengen Admission: A Threat to Bulgaria’s Survival? Claims Bulgarian MP

Bulgaria's potential admission to the Schengen Area poses serious risks to national security

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:54

Government Formation Talks Stalled in Bulgaria as Political Leaders Clash

Talks are ongoing regarding the formation of a government, confirmed GERB leader Boyko Borissov

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria