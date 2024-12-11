Bulgarian Politics: 'Revival' Ready to Form Government with Third Mandate

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:48
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: 'Revival' Ready to Form Government with Third Mandate Kostadinov (left) and Radev (right)

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, emphasized that his party is ready to take responsibility for forming a government in Bulgaria if they receive a mandate. During consultations with President Rumen Radev, Kostadinov pointed out that the current political situation in Bulgaria has become increasingly personal, with key figures focusing more on personal disputes than the national interest. He stressed that Bulgaria's leadership must prioritize national interests over personal differences.

"Revival" has always maintained a policy-oriented approach, according to Kostadinov, and his party is prepared to propose a government if given a third mandate. He warned, however, that if the first or second mandates fail, the outcome would either be unprincipled or a continuation of the current political impasse. One of the party's main priorities is ensuring the survival of Bulgaria's energy system, which is facing a severe crisis.

Kostadinov also criticized the ongoing budget preparation process, which he believes sacrifices the interests of millions of Bulgarians in favor of EU membership ambitions, particularly the eurozone. He stated that the current budget undermines capital expenditures and does not support any meaningful development for Bulgaria in the coming year.

In response to Radev’s question about the effectiveness of the current parliament, Kostadinov stressed that "Revival" would avoid personalizing politics. Instead, the focus should be on policies that benefit the nation. He expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with all political forces that align with his party’s agenda, excluding the DPS led by Delian Peevski.

Kostadinov also mentioned that his party would propose a minority cabinet if it were to receive the third mandate, but reiterated that they would not support the first or second mandates. The discussion should remain centered on policies in parliament, rather than personal conflicts or political maneuvering.

President Radev had earlier noted that the recent elections have solidified "Revival’s" important role in the Bulgarian parliament. The president continued consultations with other political forces, including GERB, WCC-DB, and plans to meet with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Dogan's DPS, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) soon. However, no invitation has been extended to DPS-New Beginning.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Revival, Radev, kostadinov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Socialist Party Ready for Dialogue, Calls for Government with Clear Priorities

Atanas Zafirov, the acting leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasized the importance of forming a government not only to pass the budget but to safeguard the democratic system in the country.

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:36

Peevski Denounces Radev as Dictator, Claims Bulgaria Is in Disarray

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning formation, has strongly criticized Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, accusing him of undermining the Constitution and creating political chaos

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

President Radev Excludes DPS-New Beginning from Government Formation Talks

President Rumen Radev has decided not to hold consultations on forming a government with the parliamentary group "DPS - New Beginning," led by Delyan Peevski

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:51

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: A Non-Politicized Prime Minister is Key to Forming a Stable Government

During consultations with President Rumen Radev, the representatives of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) were reminded of the significant responsibility they bear as the second-largest political force in the National Assembly

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 12:54

Borissov: 'A Strong Government Requires My Leadership' Amid Negotiations for Coalition

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, has stated that if Bulgaria is to have a strong government, he should be the next prime minister

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:26

Karimanski Assumes Role in Bulgaria's National Bank, Emphasizes Eurozone Preparedness

President Rumen Radev emphasized the stability of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), describing it as one of the most secure financial institutions in Europe

Business » Finance | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Socialist Party Ready for Dialogue, Calls for Government with Clear Priorities

Atanas Zafirov, the acting leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasized the importance of forming a government not only to pass the budget but to safeguard the democratic system in the country.

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:36

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: Decline in Syrian Migrant Pressure Expected

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov stated that the country does not anticipate a rise in migration from the Middle East, and believes that the current situation could lead to a reverse trend

Politics » Diplomacy | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11

Peevski Denounces Radev as Dictator, Claims Bulgaria Is in Disarray

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning formation, has strongly criticized Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, accusing him of undermining the Constitution and creating political chaos

Politics | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Visit Bulgaria Amid Strengthened Defense Efforts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense

Politics » Defense | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:56

Kiril Petkov Submits Immunity Waiver to Bulgarian Parliament

Kiril Petkov has officially submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to the registry of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

President Radev Excludes DPS-New Beginning from Government Formation Talks

President Rumen Radev has decided not to hold consultations on forming a government with the parliamentary group "DPS - New Beginning," led by Delyan Peevski

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria