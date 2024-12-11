Bulgarian Politics: 'Revival' Ready to Form Government with Third Mandate

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, emphasized that his party is ready to take responsibility for forming a government in Bulgaria if they receive a mandate. During consultations with President Rumen Radev, Kostadinov pointed out that the current political situation in Bulgaria has become increasingly personal, with key figures focusing more on personal disputes than the national interest. He stressed that Bulgaria's leadership must prioritize national interests over personal differences.

"Revival" has always maintained a policy-oriented approach, according to Kostadinov, and his party is prepared to propose a government if given a third mandate. He warned, however, that if the first or second mandates fail, the outcome would either be unprincipled or a continuation of the current political impasse. One of the party's main priorities is ensuring the survival of Bulgaria's energy system, which is facing a severe crisis.

Kostadinov also criticized the ongoing budget preparation process, which he believes sacrifices the interests of millions of Bulgarians in favor of EU membership ambitions, particularly the eurozone. He stated that the current budget undermines capital expenditures and does not support any meaningful development for Bulgaria in the coming year.

In response to Radev’s question about the effectiveness of the current parliament, Kostadinov stressed that "Revival" would avoid personalizing politics. Instead, the focus should be on policies that benefit the nation. He expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with all political forces that align with his party’s agenda, excluding the DPS led by Delian Peevski.

Kostadinov also mentioned that his party would propose a minority cabinet if it were to receive the third mandate, but reiterated that they would not support the first or second mandates. The discussion should remain centered on policies in parliament, rather than personal conflicts or political maneuvering.

President Radev had earlier noted that the recent elections have solidified "Revival’s" important role in the Bulgarian parliament. The president continued consultations with other political forces, including GERB, WCC-DB, and plans to meet with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Dogan's DPS, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) soon. However, no invitation has been extended to DPS-New Beginning.

