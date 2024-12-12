Winter Weather: Sunny Day with Low Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny. A west-northwesterly wind will strengthen through the day. Morning temperatures will range between minus 1°C and 4°C, with Sofia seeing lows around 0°C. During the afternoon, temperatures will rise to between 4°C and 9°C, with Sofia reaching a high of 5°C.

Along the coastline, the day will also be mostly sunny, accompanied by moderate to strong west-northwesterly winds. Temperatures will peak between 5°C and 8°C. The sea water temperature will range from 11°C to 12°C.

In the mountains, the morning will start cloudy, transitioning to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach 0°C, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to minus 4°C

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)