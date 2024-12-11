Bulgaria and Schengen: Will Last-Minute Dutch Resistance Derail Entry?

The Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, has submitted a resolution in the Dutch parliament aimed at blocking Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area by land. Sources familiar with the situation suggest that the resolution is unlikely to gain sufficient support. However, even if the parliament votes against the Schengen membership of the two countries, the Dutch government may choose not to adhere to this decision.

The Dutch parliament convened to deliberate on the government’s stance, which currently supports Bulgaria and Romania's inclusion in Schengen by land. This issue is set to be addressed at the EU Home Affairs Council in Brussels, where the Hungarian presidency has proposed that the two countries join Schengen by land on January 1, 2025. Such a decision requires unanimous agreement from all member states.

The Austrian APA agency reported that EU interior ministers will discuss Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen membership at their final meeting of the year. The agenda includes the potential lifting of land border controls for the two countries. Austria has previously opposed Schengen expansion, citing concerns over the influx of migrants and refugees. However, migration statistics have shown improvements, with a 40% reduction in illegal border crossings across the EU and significant decreases of 47% and 53% in Bulgaria and Romania, respectively.

In March 2024, air and sea border controls for Bulgaria and Romania were lifted. A meeting in November between the interior ministers of Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary resulted in a package of border protection measures designed to facilitate Bulgaria and Romania’s full Schengen membership. These measures include the deployment of a joint contingent of 100 border police officers to Bulgaria’s border with Turkey. Despite these steps, some internal border controls between Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary are expected to remain temporarily in place.

The EU finalized preparations for a Council decision in November to lift land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania starting January 1, 2025, setting the stage for tomorrow’s vote. Schengen currently includes 23 of the 27 EU member states and several non-EU countries. However, temporary border checks have been reintroduced in certain areas in response to migration challenges.

