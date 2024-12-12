A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia’s Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off

A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia's Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off

Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday. The event has become a part of the festive spirit as it coincides with the Sofia International Literary Festival, attracting authors from across Europe. These writers are in the city to present their latest works to the public.

Popular Bulgarian authors, including Georgi Gospodinov, Vladimir Zarev, and Elena Alexieva, will be available to sign books for their fans. The organizers emphasize the importance of reading, acknowledging that the decline in readership has far-reaching consequences.

Desislava Alexieva from the Bulgarian Book Association shared her perspective, saying, “The story we want to tell is that books are for everyone. They should be accessible to all, and their true value lies within their covers."

Svetlozar Zhelev from the National Book Center – NDK expressed hope that the empathy fostered by literature would resonate with readers, especially in challenging times. “I hope people will reflect on the current state of the world and let literature bring them more understanding, sharing, and humanity," he remarked.

