Syria Urges National Unity Amid Political Transition

A spokesperson from Syria's Department of Political Affairs issued a statement calling for national unity as the country navigates its transition away from the administration of President Bashar al-Assad. The spokesperson emphasized that Syria needed the contributions of all its people moving forward, stressing that the country would not tolerate divisions and that there would be no room for carrying weapons outside the state. The statement marked a significant moment in Syria’s political shift, as the country looks to move beyond the Assad regime.

In a show of international support, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with the Syrian people in their quest for a free and just Syria. Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Bashir, Syria's newly appointed interim prime minister, is tasked with guiding the country through this transitional period until March 2025. The shift in power comes amidst continued military actions by Israel, which has carried out over 480 strikes on strategic military sites in Syria, including key infrastructure in the capital, Damascus.

As Syria works through this political transition, Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that supported Assad during the civil war, has voiced its hope that the country's new rulers will reject Israel's occupation of Syrian territories. In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Syria's new leadership against allowing Iran to reassert its influence in the country, following large-scale attacks that have destabilized the region. Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to safeguarding its security, suggesting that any Syrian government that allows Iranian military presence or the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah would provoke necessary Israeli actions.

The United States, through Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirmed its support for Syria's political transition, advocating for a credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian government that adheres to international standards of transparency and accountability. Qatar and Turkey also voiced concerns over Israel's actions in Syria, accusing the country of exploiting the situation to violate Syrian sovereignty and adopt an occupying mentality.

Meanwhile, Iran has expressed its desire to maintain relations with Syria despite the ousting of its longtime ally, President Assad. Iranian officials, including spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, emphasized the importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity and allowing its people to determine their own future. The stance includes a key condition: Syria's position on Israel will play a crucial role in shaping future relations. Iran also recently confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from Syria, though its influence in the region remains a point of contention, particularly regarding the presence of Iranian-backed groups and arms transfers.

Amid these developments, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel does not intend to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs but warned that Israel would take whatever measures necessary to protect its security, including airstrikes on strategic military sites to prevent these from falling into the hands of hostile groups.

