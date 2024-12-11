Is This the End of the War? Macron’s 40,000 Troop Solution to Secure Ukraine Revealed

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Warsaw on December 12 to discuss a potential peacekeeping mission aimed at securing Ukraine's sovereignty, contingent upon a possible agreement with Russia. This mission is part of France's ongoing proposal to protect Ukraine's borders and ensure that any ceasefire terms are respected by the occupiers.

In a conversation with the Polish side, Macron will explore the concept of deploying a NATO-led peacekeeping force. The French Institute of International Relations is developing a plan for this mission, which could involve a military contingent of up to 40,000 troops, organized into five brigades. One of these brigades may be commanded by Poland, according to expert Elie Tenenbaum. This initiative aligns with a broader European strategy to safeguard Ukraine's territorial integrity amidst the ongoing conflict.

During a recent meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, Macron reportedly indicated Europe's willingness to assume significant risks to protect Ukraine's sovereignty. This move is part of France’s active push for the peacekeeping mission, which aims to ensure that any ceasefire is not violated.

There are currently three models being considered for Ukraine’s security guarantees. The first is a "German" model, which would allow Ukraine to join NATO while some of its territories remain under occupation. However, this plan faces opposition from both the United States and Germany. The second model, referred to as the "Israeli" model, would involve ongoing arms supplies to Ukraine, but its viability is uncertain due to fluctuating budgets in the US and Europe. The third model, the "Korean" model, is based on the long-standing international peacekeeping presence that has maintained the demarcation line between South and North Korea for over seven decades. This model is seen as the most viable foundation for Ukraine’s security guarantees, with elements from the other two models potentially incorporated.

Camille Grand, former NATO Deputy Secretary General, has emphasized the importance of involving as many countries as possible in the peacekeeping mission, even if some nations only participate symbolically. He anticipates that Germany and the Netherlands may lend their support following upcoming elections. Meanwhile, reports suggest that newly elected US President Trump is considering the establishment of a buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian front, potentially under the control of European military forces.

The idea of deploying a peacekeeping force has already been discussed between London and Paris, as both countries assess how to protect Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement to end the war.

