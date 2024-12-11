Is This the End of the War? Macron’s 40,000 Troop Solution to Secure Ukraine Revealed

World » UKRAINE | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Is This the End of the War? Macron’s 40,000 Troop Solution to Secure Ukraine Revealed French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Warsaw on December 12 to discuss a potential peacekeeping mission aimed at securing Ukraine's sovereignty, contingent upon a possible agreement with Russia. This mission is part of France's ongoing proposal to protect Ukraine's borders and ensure that any ceasefire terms are respected by the occupiers.

In a conversation with the Polish side, Macron will explore the concept of deploying a NATO-led peacekeeping force. The French Institute of International Relations is developing a plan for this mission, which could involve a military contingent of up to 40,000 troops, organized into five brigades. One of these brigades may be commanded by Poland, according to expert Elie Tenenbaum. This initiative aligns with a broader European strategy to safeguard Ukraine's territorial integrity amidst the ongoing conflict.

During a recent meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, Macron reportedly indicated Europe's willingness to assume significant risks to protect Ukraine's sovereignty. This move is part of France’s active push for the peacekeeping mission, which aims to ensure that any ceasefire is not violated.

There are currently three models being considered for Ukraine’s security guarantees. The first is a "German" model, which would allow Ukraine to join NATO while some of its territories remain under occupation. However, this plan faces opposition from both the United States and Germany. The second model, referred to as the "Israeli" model, would involve ongoing arms supplies to Ukraine, but its viability is uncertain due to fluctuating budgets in the US and Europe. The third model, the "Korean" model, is based on the long-standing international peacekeeping presence that has maintained the demarcation line between South and North Korea for over seven decades. This model is seen as the most viable foundation for Ukraine’s security guarantees, with elements from the other two models potentially incorporated.

Camille Grand, former NATO Deputy Secretary General, has emphasized the importance of involving as many countries as possible in the peacekeeping mission, even if some nations only participate symbolically. He anticipates that Germany and the Netherlands may lend their support following upcoming elections. Meanwhile, reports suggest that newly elected US President Trump is considering the establishment of a buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian front, potentially under the control of European military forces.

The idea of deploying a peacekeeping force has already been discussed between London and Paris, as both countries assess how to protect Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement to end the war.

Sources:

  • Rzeczpospolita
  • Ukraine Today
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Ukraine, Russia, Macron

Related Articles:

Belarus to Host Russian Hypersonic Missiles Following Nuclear Deal with Moscow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country now hosts dozens of Russian nuclear weapons, as part of a broader agreement with Moscow for the deployment of Russia's latest hypersonic missile

World » Ukraine | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:05

Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia

World » Russia | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:15

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Visit Bulgaria Amid Strengthened Defense Efforts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense

Politics » Defense | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:56

Survey: 44% of Ukrainians Trust Trump, Surpassing Most European Leaders

A recent survey by the New Europe Center, published on December 10, reveals that 44.6% of Ukrainians trust U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

World » Ukraine | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:00

Majority of Ukrainians Support NATO Membership Under German Reunification Model

As of November 2024, approximately 70% of Ukrainians expressed support for a NATO membership pathway modeled on the process used for divided Germany

World » Ukraine | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:38

Trump Calls for Ukraine Ceasefire and Suggests Shift in US Foreign Policy

Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, has indicated a reduction in military aid to Ukraine once he assumes office

World » Ukraine | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Belarus to Host Russian Hypersonic Missiles Following Nuclear Deal with Moscow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country now hosts dozens of Russian nuclear weapons, as part of a broader agreement with Moscow for the deployment of Russia's latest hypersonic missile

World » Ukraine | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:05

Survey: 44% of Ukrainians Trust Trump, Surpassing Most European Leaders

A recent survey by the New Europe Center, published on December 10, reveals that 44.6% of Ukrainians trust U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

World » Ukraine | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:00

Majority of Ukrainians Support NATO Membership Under German Reunification Model

As of November 2024, approximately 70% of Ukrainians expressed support for a NATO membership pathway modeled on the process used for divided Germany

World » Ukraine | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:38

Trump Calls for Ukraine Ceasefire and Suggests Shift in US Foreign Policy

Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, has indicated a reduction in military aid to Ukraine once he assumes office

World » Ukraine | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:10

Russia and Ukraine Set Ceasefire Conditions Following Trump’s Call for an End to Hostilities

Russia and Ukraine outlined their conditions for a ceasefire hours after U.

World » Ukraine | December 9, 2024, Monday // 09:52

Ukraine Bolsters Defense with First Shipment of 'Hell' Missile Drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's defense forces have received the first batch of the newly developed Peklo (Hell) missile drones

World » Ukraine | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria