Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: Decline in Syrian Migrant Pressure Expected

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov stated that the country does not anticipate a rise in migration from the Middle East, and believes that the current situation could lead to a reverse trend. Kondov expressed confidence that pressure from Syrian citizens on the Bulgarian border would decrease as a result of the ongoing developments, which may even prompt the return of some Syrian refugees.

He noted that while the broader migration pressure from the Middle East remains high, as the region continues to experience instability, there is hope for a potential calm in Syria. The Foreign Minister highlighted the challenges of the region, specifically pointing to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Although this change might offer opportunities for resuming political dialogue, Kondov warned of the risks posed by internal fragmentation, extremism, and the resurgence of terrorism.

Kondov reaffirmed Bulgaria's stance on Syria, emphasizing that the country's position remains unchanged. Bulgaria continues to support Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. He stressed the importance of an inclusive, Syrian-led political process to ensure a peaceful transition, calling for the protection of civilians, religious minorities, and foreign citizens, in addition to respecting international law and humanitarian standards.

Regarding Bulgaria’s diplomatic presence in Syria, Kondov revealed that Bulgarian diplomats had been evacuated from the embassy in Damascus and are currently in Beirut.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)