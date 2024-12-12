Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: Decline in Syrian Migrant Pressure Expected

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: Decline in Syrian Migrant Pressure Expected Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov @BGNES

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov stated that the country does not anticipate a rise in migration from the Middle East, and believes that the current situation could lead to a reverse trend. Kondov expressed confidence that pressure from Syrian citizens on the Bulgarian border would decrease as a result of the ongoing developments, which may even prompt the return of some Syrian refugees.

He noted that while the broader migration pressure from the Middle East remains high, as the region continues to experience instability, there is hope for a potential calm in Syria. The Foreign Minister highlighted the challenges of the region, specifically pointing to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Although this change might offer opportunities for resuming political dialogue, Kondov warned of the risks posed by internal fragmentation, extremism, and the resurgence of terrorism.

Kondov reaffirmed Bulgaria's stance on Syria, emphasizing that the country's position remains unchanged. Bulgaria continues to support Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. He stressed the importance of an inclusive, Syrian-led political process to ensure a peaceful transition, calling for the protection of civilians, religious minorities, and foreign citizens, in addition to respecting international law and humanitarian standards.

Regarding Bulgaria’s diplomatic presence in Syria, Kondov revealed that Bulgarian diplomats had been evacuated from the embassy in Damascus and are currently in Beirut.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kondov, Syrian, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

LGBTQ+ Rights in Bulgaria: Public Attitudes Remain Unchanged in 2024

A recent survey by Alpha Research, commissioned by the GLAS Foundation, reveals that despite intensified public debates and targeted attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in 2024

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Winter Weather: Sunny Day with Low Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:25

Bulgaria and Schengen: Will Last-Minute Dutch Resistance Derail Entry?

The Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, has submitted a resolution in the Dutch parliament aimed at blocking Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area by land

World » EU | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 14:11

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Visit Bulgaria Amid Strengthened Defense Efforts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense

Politics » Defense | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:56

Bulgaria's Draft Budget for 2025: 3% Deficit, State Debt Growth, and Key Tax Changes

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft budget for 2025, alongside the updated medium-term fiscal forecast covering 2025 to 2028

Business » Finance | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 07:44

Mild Temperatures with Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day

Society » Environment | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 19:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Efforts Underway to Assist Bulgarians Wishing to Leave Syria Amid Security Concerns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria has announced ongoing efforts to secure safe departure options for Bulgarian citizens currently residing in Syria and wishing to leave

Politics » Diplomacy | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:34

Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria Resigns in Protest Over EU Membership Freeze

Otar Berdzenishvili, the Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria, has announced his resignation in response to the Georgian government's decision to freeze EU membership talks

Politics » Diplomacy | November 29, 2024, Friday // 14:28

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening EU-Vietnam Cooperation

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam

Politics » Diplomacy | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:21

Joana Kehlibarova Named Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:52

UAE and Bulgaria Celebrate 33 Years of Diplomatic Relations in Sofia

The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria