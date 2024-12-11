Peevski Denounces Radev as Dictator, Claims Bulgaria Is in Disarray

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning formation, has strongly criticized Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, accusing him of undermining the Constitution and creating political chaos. Peevski’s accusations stemmed from Radev’s decision to exclude DPS-New Beginning from consultations regarding the formation of a new government in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly. Peevski labeled Radev’s actions as a violation of constitutional principles, calling them dictatorial and an incitement to anarchy.

Peevski went on to call for early parliamentary elections alongside a presidential election, advocating for the resignation of Vice President Iliyana Yotova. He claimed that Radev’s actions were motivated by fear, accusing the president of trying to consolidate power within his inner circle while hiding potential scandals. Peevski expressed his desire for Radev to lose his immunity, further criticizing the president for the state of the country.

Reflecting on the political climate, Peevski compared the current situation with the protests of 2020, when Radev had supported the demonstrators with a raised fist. He questioned whether Bulgaria was in a better place today, citing Radev’s role in creating a government he described as puppet-like. According to Peevski, Radev’s presidency is the foundation of his new political project, which he believes is detrimental to the state.

Peevski also expressed concerns about Radev’s approach to governance, claiming that the president has been obstructing other political forces, including the DPS-New Beginning and GERB, since 2020. He accused Radev of weakening the country’s political institutions while hiding behind the protection of his office. Peevski emphasized that no political force should be excluded from the political process, asserting that there should be no “sanitary cordon” around his party.

Addressing Radev’s potential refusal to hand over a mandate to form a government if DPS-New Beginning emerges as a leading party in upcoming elections, Peevski questioned how the president would respond. He accused Radev of fostering anarchy and labeled him an anarchist for his actions.

Peevski also responded to accusations about his influence over the prosecutor’s office, denying any such control. He expressed dissatisfaction with the prosecutor’s office, particularly over its handling of issues such as the immunity request for former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

